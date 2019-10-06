The Electric Carnival Image 10/6/19

"Pretty as a picture!"

  1. Caravan Palace - Fargo
  2. Caravan Palace - April
  3. GriZmatik - As We Proceed
  4. Dirty Honkers - Bam Bam
  5. The Jivers - Move On Girl (Don Pascal Dub)
  6. Ninjula - St. James Infirmary
  7. Odd Chap - Rupture
  8. Ordiman - Hello Girls
  9. Gramatik - Damage Intended
  10. C@ in the H@ - Gangsta Swing
  11. Electric Swing Circus - Mr. Magpie (Jamie Berry Remix)
  12. Extra Medium - Mental Note
  13. Mat Eeez - Mat Jazzz
  14. Caar Lemar - Familiar Stranger
  15. Judie Jay - Gone (Ordiman Remix)
  16. Kate Earl - Smoke Rings
  17. Kitten & The Hip - Lollipoppin
  18. Deorro - Let it Go
  19. Koop - Bright Nights
  20. Blue Six - Pure (Remix)
  21. Boogie Belgique - Red Steam
  22. Grant Lazlo - In The End
  23. Marina & The Kats - Broke
  24. Clare & The Reasons - The Lake
  25. Frizzo - Nightly
  26. Wolf Meyer Orchestra (ft Lilith) - Soulgate
  27. Craymer - Can't Take My Eyes Off You
