"Pretty as a picture!"
- Caravan Palace - Fargo
- Caravan Palace - April
- GriZmatik - As We Proceed
- Dirty Honkers - Bam Bam
- The Jivers - Move On Girl (Don Pascal Dub)
- Ninjula - St. James Infirmary
- Odd Chap - Rupture
- Ordiman - Hello Girls
- Gramatik - Damage Intended
- C@ in the H@ - Gangsta Swing
- Electric Swing Circus - Mr. Magpie (Jamie Berry Remix)
- Extra Medium - Mental Note
- Mat Eeez - Mat Jazzz
- Caar Lemar - Familiar Stranger
- Judie Jay - Gone (Ordiman Remix)
- Kate Earl - Smoke Rings
- Kitten & The Hip - Lollipoppin
- Deorro - Let it Go
- Koop - Bright Nights
- Blue Six - Pure (Remix)
- Boogie Belgique - Red Steam
- Grant Lazlo - In The End
- Marina & The Kats - Broke
- Clare & The Reasons - The Lake
- Frizzo - Nightly
- Wolf Meyer Orchestra (ft Lilith) - Soulgate
- Craymer - Can't Take My Eyes Off You