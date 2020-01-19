The Electric Carnival Image 1/19/20

"What we have...is a brand new sound!"

  1. Caravan Palace - Supersonics
  2. Budapest Burlesque - I Know (Original Mix)
  3. Parov Stelar - Voodoo Sonic
  4. Brass Department - Welcome to the Brass Department (Klischee Remix)
  5. Odd Chap - MMXV
  6. Caravan Palace - Wonda
  7. Peggy Suave - Now Looka Here
  8. Sam Cooke - Having a Party (ProleteR Tribute)
  9. Boogie Belgique - Goodnight Moon
  10. The Beatknitter - Velocity
  11. Funky Fella - Gimme Kiss II
  12. Mononome - Like a Pheonix
  13. Samsara Keizan - Run
  14. Will Magid & Alligator Spacewalk (ft Sharlotte Gibson) - The Crown
  15. Valique - Velo De Montagne
  16. Tape Five - The Cats Pyjamas
  17. Nathan Haines - Mastermind
  18. Yussef Kamaal - Lowrider
  19. Baffa (ft Paganni) - Luna De Rio
  20. JUJU Orchestra - This is Not a Tango (Freohlocker Remix)
  21. GoldFish - Last Tango in Paradise
  22. De Phazz - No Jive
  23. Simone Kopmajer - Close to You
  24. Nimino - The Light Would Work for You (Balduin Remix)
  25. Mocean Worker - Steamghost
  26. prima - June Gloom.
