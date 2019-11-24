"Jive with me, Santa!"
- ProleteR - April Showers
- Gauzz - Good Morning Blues ( I Want to See Santa)
- Swing Republic - Boogie Woogie Santa
- The Chordettes - Mr. Sandman (Trap Remix)
- Electro Swingers - What Will Santa Claus Say When He Finds Everyone Swinging?
- Frank Sinatra - Let it Snow (JustFurKiks Remix) - Sped up 1.25x
- ZAYLIEN - Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
- Vince Guaraldi Trio - Christmas Time is Here (ZAYLIEN Remix)
- The Electro Swingers (ft Sugar Chile Robinson) - Christmas Boogie
- Odd Chap - Faithful (25 Dec)
- Big Crosby ft Andrew Sisters - Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Skeewiff Remix)
- Jazzbox (ft Peggy Lee) - Winter Weather
- Disco Pirates & Eartha Kitt - Santa Baby
- Louis Armstrong - When the Saints (Wolfgang Lohr Remix)
- Caro Emerald & Brook Benton - You're All I Want for Christmas
- Caro Emerald - Little Snowflake
- Caro Emerald - Something for Christmas
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Von Smith) - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Hannah Gill) - White Christmas
- Tony Bennett (ft Lady Gaga) - Winter Wonderland
- Squirrel Nut Zippers - Hot Christmas
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Kate Davis) - Blue Christmas
- Squirrel Nut Zippers - Mardi Gras for Christmas
- Sugarpie & The Candymen - Let's Christmas Together
- The Chicago Mob - Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow!
- Bing Crosby (ft Andrew Sisters) - Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Mechanic Sky Remix)
- Boogie Belgique - Love in Your Eyes
- Jazzamor - Snowflakes in Rio
- Squirrel Nut Zippers - Winter Weather
- Italian Secret Service - Ceccarelli's Ice Cream
- Frank Sinatra - White Christmas (Riverman Remix)
- Jamie Berry - Heart