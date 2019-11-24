The Electric Carnival Image 11/24/19

"Jive with me, Santa!"

  1. ProleteR - April Showers
  2. Gauzz - Good Morning Blues ( I Want to See Santa)
  3. Swing Republic - Boogie Woogie Santa
  4. The Chordettes - Mr. Sandman (Trap Remix)
  5. Electro Swingers - What Will Santa Claus Say When He Finds Everyone Swinging?
  6. Frank Sinatra - Let it Snow (JustFurKiks Remix) - Sped up 1.25x
  7. ZAYLIEN - Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
  8. Vince Guaraldi Trio - Christmas Time is Here (ZAYLIEN Remix)
  9. The Electro Swingers (ft Sugar Chile Robinson) - Christmas Boogie
  10. Odd Chap - Faithful (25 Dec)
  11. Big Crosby ft Andrew Sisters - Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Skeewiff Remix)
  12. Jazzbox (ft Peggy Lee) - Winter Weather
  13. Disco Pirates & Eartha Kitt - Santa Baby
  14. Louis Armstrong - When the Saints (Wolfgang Lohr Remix)
  15. Caro Emerald & Brook Benton - You're All I Want for Christmas
  16. Caro Emerald - Little Snowflake
  17. Caro Emerald - Something for Christmas
  18. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Von Smith) - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
  19. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Hannah Gill) - White Christmas
  20. Tony Bennett (ft Lady Gaga) - Winter Wonderland
  21. Squirrel Nut Zippers - Hot Christmas
  22. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Kate Davis) - Blue Christmas
  23. Squirrel Nut Zippers - Mardi Gras for Christmas
  24. Sugarpie & The Candymen - Let's Christmas Together
  25. The Chicago Mob - Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow!
  26. Bing Crosby (ft Andrew Sisters) - Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Mechanic Sky Remix)
  27. Boogie Belgique - Love in Your Eyes
  28. Jazzamor - Snowflakes in Rio
  29. Squirrel Nut Zippers - Winter Weather
  30. Italian Secret Service - Ceccarelli's Ice Cream
  31. Frank Sinatra - White Christmas (Riverman Remix)
  32. Jamie Berry - Heart
