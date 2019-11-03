The Electric Carnival Image 11/3/19

"We'll be dancing till dead!"

  1. Jamie Berry & Robert Edwards (ft Octavia Rose) - Light Up the Night
  2. GoldFish - Brush Your Hair
  3. Gavin Luke - Let's Bounce
  4. Cyril Noir - Got Me Running (Delectable Noir Mix)
  5. Kid Kasino - My House
  6. DJ Farrapo (ft JazzDog & Cico) - 69 Times & Then One More
  7. Phos Toni - Swing that Vinyl (Vol. 7) - EXCERPT
  8. Grant Lazlo - Shoeshine Boy's Rag
  9. Extra Medium (ft Mr. Switch & Cab Canavaral) - Size Up (WBBL Remix)
  10. Deorro - Feeling Pretty Good + Hands Up + Drumline + Bomba
  11. Kormac - Scratch Marchin'
  12. Wax Tailor - Radio Broadcast
  13. Cut Chemist - Motivational Speaker
  14. Backini - Who's Mad @ Who
  15. Boogie Belgique - A Little While
  16. Tab & Anitek (ft Ellie Griffiths) - Broke Inside My Mind
  17. Nathan Haines - O Misterio
  18. Italian Secret Service - Sweet Sadness
  19. Gramatik - Hold On
  20. Jive Me - Fantasy
  21. The Su'Sis - Cream of the Crop
  22. Good Lovelies - Cheek to Cheek
  23. Marina & The Kats - Ghost
  24. Clare & The Reasons - This Too Shall Pass
  25. Justin Hurwitz (ft Emma Stone) - City of Stars (Humming)
  26. Michael Buble (with Naturally 7) - Stardust
