The Electric Carnival Image 3/15/20

Thank you for donating, and being a part of The Electric Carnival in 2020.  Cheers to KLSU and Baton Rouge!

  1. Alligatorz & Manie Gang - Retrobanana
  2. Caravan Palace - Panic
  3. Pogo - mY 1st Set
  4. Parov Stelar - The Mojo Radio Gang
  5. CUPHEAD - Feeling Flighty Remix
  6. Lemitaire - Closer
  7. Odjbox - The Bat House
  8. Menage Quad - Play Dat Soul
  9. Robert Edwards - Lloyd
  10. Caro Emerald - One Day (Swing Republic Remix)
  11. Bitter: Sweet - Trouble
  12. Zouzoulectric - Too Hot to Tango
  13. Ann Sophie - Fish in the Water
  14. Sister Ernestine Washington - Each Day (Skeewiff Remix)
  15. Kormac - The Good Lord
  16. Skeewiff - Don't Rock the Boat (Bart & Baker Remix)
  17. Groovy Joy - Just a Gigolo
  18. ProleteR - Destiny
  19. Sam Cooke - Havin' a Party (ProleteR Remix)
  20. Bonus Points - Simpler Times
  21. Caravan Palace - Rock it for Me
  22. Keizan - Same Old Dream
  23. Anomalie - Daybreak
  24. Tab & Anitek - Sympethizer
  25. Mononome - Every End is a New Beginning
  26. Swing Republic - Moanin' for you
  27. ProleteR - April Showers
