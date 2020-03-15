Thank you for donating, and being a part of The Electric Carnival in 2020. Cheers to KLSU and Baton Rouge!
- Alligatorz & Manie Gang - Retrobanana
- Caravan Palace - Panic
- Pogo - mY 1st Set
- Parov Stelar - The Mojo Radio Gang
- CUPHEAD - Feeling Flighty Remix
- Lemitaire - Closer
- Odjbox - The Bat House
- Menage Quad - Play Dat Soul
- Robert Edwards - Lloyd
- Caro Emerald - One Day (Swing Republic Remix)
- Bitter: Sweet - Trouble
- Zouzoulectric - Too Hot to Tango
- Ann Sophie - Fish in the Water
- Sister Ernestine Washington - Each Day (Skeewiff Remix)
- Kormac - The Good Lord
- Skeewiff - Don't Rock the Boat (Bart & Baker Remix)
- Groovy Joy - Just a Gigolo
- ProleteR - Destiny
- Sam Cooke - Havin' a Party (ProleteR Remix)
- Bonus Points - Simpler Times
- Caravan Palace - Rock it for Me
- Keizan - Same Old Dream
- Anomalie - Daybreak
- Tab & Anitek - Sympethizer
- Mononome - Every End is a New Beginning
- Swing Republic - Moanin' for you
- ProleteR - April Showers