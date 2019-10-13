The Electric Carnival Image 10/13/19

"My Love...My Heaven...Twenty-Four Seven..."

  1. Edgar Tones & The Su'sis - Roses
  2. !DELADAP - Bring it On
  3. Jive Me - Lesson
  4. Dj Disse & Betina Bager (ft Fred Astaire) - Cheek to Cheek
  5. S Strong - The Rover
  6. Swingrowers - That's Right (CATJAM Remix)
  7. Jazzotron (ft Sofija Knezevic) - Get Up
  8. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox - Careless Whisper (Der BilZZard Remix)
  9. Caravan Palace - Cotton Heads
  10. Electric Swing Circus - Mamacita
  11. Sugarpie & The Candymen - Lithium
  12. Haferflocken Swingers - Prime Time
  13. Haferflocken Swingers - Cold Turkey
  14. ProleteR (ft Louis Armstrong) - Hello, Dolly!
  15. Puppini Sisters - Non Saro Mai Doris Day (Gentleman Callers of LA Remix)
  16. Parov Stelar - I Need L.O.V.E.
  17. Boogie Belgique - Every Time
  18. Saint Privat - Tous Les Jours
  19. Jazzamor - Travel in Order to Not Arrive
  20. Hird - Getting Closer
  21. Blue Six - All I Need
  22. Emmanuel Bravo - Status Soul
  23. Nicolas Repac - La Nuit Mene une Existence Obscure
  24. Melody Gardot - Our Love is Easy
  25. Marcella Puppini - Cast the First Stone
  26. The Su'Sis - Endless Galaxy
