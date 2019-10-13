"My Love...My Heaven...Twenty-Four Seven..."
- Edgar Tones & The Su'sis - Roses
- !DELADAP - Bring it On
- Jive Me - Lesson
- Dj Disse & Betina Bager (ft Fred Astaire) - Cheek to Cheek
- S Strong - The Rover
- Swingrowers - That's Right (CATJAM Remix)
- Jazzotron (ft Sofija Knezevic) - Get Up
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox - Careless Whisper (Der BilZZard Remix)
- Caravan Palace - Cotton Heads
- Electric Swing Circus - Mamacita
- Sugarpie & The Candymen - Lithium
- Haferflocken Swingers - Prime Time
- Haferflocken Swingers - Cold Turkey
- ProleteR (ft Louis Armstrong) - Hello, Dolly!
- Puppini Sisters - Non Saro Mai Doris Day (Gentleman Callers of LA Remix)
- Parov Stelar - I Need L.O.V.E.
- Boogie Belgique - Every Time
- Saint Privat - Tous Les Jours
- Jazzamor - Travel in Order to Not Arrive
- Hird - Getting Closer
- Blue Six - All I Need
- Emmanuel Bravo - Status Soul
- Nicolas Repac - La Nuit Mene une Existence Obscure
- Melody Gardot - Our Love is Easy
- Marcella Puppini - Cast the First Stone
- The Su'Sis - Endless Galaxy