"I don't know what you do to me..."
Tonight: a TRIBUTE to a strange time, somewhere in the 90's..when jazz and house first met...
~ a c i d j a z z ~
- Caro Emerald - Back it Up
- Zouzoulelctric - That's Why
- Tinush - Sandburg (Original)
- Dj Disse & Betina Bager (ft Fred Astaire) - Cheek to Cheek
- Caravan Palace - Fargo
- N'Relax - Le Rock a Ma Douce
- Sia Furler - Don't Get Me Started
- Sia Furler - A Situation
- Jamiroquai - Half the Man
- Sia Furler - Take it to Heart
- Nicolas Repac - The Dancer
- Incognito - Still a Friend of Mine
- blue six - Let's Do It Together
- blue six - Pure (Original)
- Freak Power - What it Is
- Incognito - Step into My Life
- Valique - Free & Wide
- Nathan Haines - 5 a Day
- Nathan Haines - Got Me Thinking (Bugz in the Attic)
- Guts - All Or Nothing
- Mocean Worker - Son of Slam
- Moon Hootch - Broken Tooth
- Mocean Worker - American Tabloid
- Rockford Kabine - The Return of the Lonely Violent Beach
- Boogie Belgique - Pax