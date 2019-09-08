The Electric Carnival Image 9/8/19

"I don't know what you do to me..."

 

Tonight: a TRIBUTE to a strange time, somewhere in the 90's..when jazz and house first met... 

~ a c i d   j a z z ~

  1. Caro Emerald - Back it Up
  2. Zouzoulelctric - That's Why
  3. Tinush - Sandburg (Original)
  4. Dj Disse & Betina Bager (ft Fred Astaire) - Cheek to Cheek
  5. Caravan Palace - Fargo
  6. N'Relax - Le Rock a Ma Douce
  7. Sia Furler - Don't Get Me Started
  8. Sia Furler - A Situation
  9. Jamiroquai - Half the Man
  10. Sia Furler - Take it to Heart
  11. Nicolas Repac - The Dancer
  12. Incognito - Still a Friend of Mine
  13. blue six - Let's Do It Together
  14. blue six - Pure (Original)
  15. Freak Power - What it Is
  16. Incognito - Step into My Life
  17. Valique - Free & Wide
  18. Nathan Haines - 5 a Day
  19. Nathan Haines - Got Me Thinking (Bugz in the Attic) 
  20. Guts - All Or Nothing 
  21. Mocean Worker - Son of Slam
  22. Moon Hootch - Broken Tooth
  23. Mocean Worker - American Tabloid
  24. Rockford Kabine - The Return of the Lonely Violent Beach
  25. Boogie Belgique - Pax
