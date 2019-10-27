The Electric Carnival Image 10/27/19

"Authorities have concluded that in all cases, the killers

ARE eating the flesh of the people they murdered." 

  1. Odd Chap - Time Again
  2. Odd Chap - Fright Night
  3. Kid Kasino - Spooky Sooky
  4. Cazzette vs AronChupa (ft The High) - She Wants Me Dead
  5. CUPHEAD OST - Die House (Swing Bot Remix)
  6. Kid Kasino (ft Shea) - Headless Horseman
  7. ProleteR (ft Percy Sledge) - Spooky
  8. Boogie Belgique - Nightwalker
  9. Caar Lemar - The Groove
  10. Waldeck - Get Up Carmen
  11. Electronic Swing Orchestra - Clint Eastwood
  12. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Robyn Adele Anderson) - Every Breath You Take
  13. Robert Edwards (ft Little Violet) - Puppet on a String
  14. Koop - Whenever There is You
  15. Koop - Strange Love
  16. Backini - Clockshop
  17. Wax Tailor - Exordium
  18. Wax Tailor (ft Charlotte Savary) - Dusty Rainbow
  19. Wax Tailor - From the Dark
  20. La Rochelle Band - Madame (Parov Stelar Remix)
  21. Waldeck (Patrizia Ferrara) - Stay Put
  22. Edgar Tones & The Su'Sis - Sing Sing Sing
  23. De-Phazz - Shadow of a Lie
  24. Caro Emerald - The Dark
  25. Delachaux - Zsa Zsa
  26. Jon Kennedy - Mystery
  27. Nicolas Repac - Soul Computer
  28. Moon Hootch - On the Sun
  29. Parov Stelar - Red Haired Woman
  30. The Karminsky Experience Inc. - Assignment Istanbul
Load comments