The Electric Carnival 11/17/19

"Working in Paris?"

  1. Caravan Palace - Leena
  2. Cissie Redgwick - Mister Mister (Odjbox Remix)
  3. Cyril Noir - Get High With Me
  4. Robert Edwards - Stuck
  5. Feel Good Productions - Stupid Disco (Remix)
  6. Swing Republic - Obble Ee-Bop
  7. Tape Five - Step Into My Time Machine
  8. Phos Toni - Swing that Vinyl Vol.7 EXCERPT
  9. Skeewiff (ft Alan Moonhouse) - It's Rhythm, and All That Swing!
  10. Paul Anka - True
  11. The Su'Sis - Call Me
  12. Paul Anka - Smells Like Teen Spirit
  13. Teena Marie - Behind the Groove (The Jenova Collective Remix)
  14. Slavic Soul Party! - Shall I Throw it Down?
  15. Slavic Soul Party! - 140
  16. Haferflocken Swingers - Marmalade
  17. Shazalakazoo - Moonbrow
  18. Woohoo Revue - Babushka (DonJohnston & Dephicit Remix)
  19. Will Magid - Prelude to Mars
  20. Will Magid - Icarian Heights
  21. Sound Nomaden (ft MSP) - Little Bird
  22. Keizan - Run
  23. Man Sueto - Sentimental Song
  24. DJ Mibor - Love
  25. Melody Gardot - If the Stars Were Mine (Orchestral)
  26. N'Relax - Balancoire
  27. Boogie Belgique - Chicago
  28. Boogie Belgique - Chicago (ProleteR Remix)
