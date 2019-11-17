The Electric Carnival 11/17/19

"Working in Paris?"
- Caravan Palace - Leena
- Cissie Redgwick - Mister Mister (Odjbox Remix)
- Cyril Noir - Get High With Me
- Robert Edwards - Stuck
- Feel Good Productions - Stupid Disco (Remix)
- Swing Republic - Obble Ee-Bop
- Tape Five - Step Into My Time Machine
- Phos Toni - Swing that Vinyl Vol.7 EXCERPT
- Skeewiff (ft Alan Moonhouse) - It's Rhythm, and All That Swing!
- Paul Anka - True
- The Su'Sis - Call Me
- Paul Anka - Smells Like Teen Spirit
- Teena Marie - Behind the Groove (The Jenova Collective Remix)
- Slavic Soul Party! - Shall I Throw it Down?
- Slavic Soul Party! - 140
- Haferflocken Swingers - Marmalade
- Shazalakazoo - Moonbrow
- Woohoo Revue - Babushka (DonJohnston & Dephicit Remix)
- Will Magid - Prelude to Mars
- Will Magid - Icarian Heights
- Sound Nomaden (ft MSP) - Little Bird
- Keizan - Run
- Man Sueto - Sentimental Song
- DJ Mibor - Love
- Melody Gardot - If the Stars Were Mine (Orchestral)
- N'Relax - Balancoire
- Boogie Belgique - Chicago
- Boogie Belgique - Chicago (ProleteR Remix)