The Electric Carnival Image 8/25/19

"No time to get down, I'm moving on up!!!"

  1. Caravan Palace - Supersonics
  2. Caravan Palace (ft JFTH) - Mighty
  3. Caravan Palace - Jolie Coquine
  4. Odd Chap - Interstellar
  5. Combustibles - In Da Mood
  6. Swingrowers - Bimbambumbey
  7. Good Lovelies - Crabbuckit
  8. Anita O'Day - Peanut Vendor (Club Des Belugas Remix)
  9. Tape Five - Dixie Biscuit (42 Smiles Remix)
  10. Swing Republic (ft Karina Kappel) - Fall
  11. Annella - My Fix
  12. G - Diga Diga Doo
  13. Haferflocken Swingers - Mister
  14. Ageless - Wavy Ride (Spark Arrester & Bluhax Remix)
  15. Sound Nomaden - Minimal Klezmer
  16. Emmanuel Bravo - Lost in Barna
  17. ProleteR - Valentine's Day
  18. mtbrd. - Sparks
  19. mtbrd. - Someone Who Needs Me
  20. Stevie Wonder - For Once in My Life
  21. Boilermaker Jazz Band (ft Joe Negri) - Pure Imagination
  22. De-Phazz - Easy Goodbye
  23. Koop - Koop Island Blues
  24. "OFF" OST - Soft Breeze
  25. Wolf Meyer Orchestra (ft Parov Stelar & Kristina Lindberg) - Illusionary Waves
  26. Wonderphazz - Memories (Chill Guide Mix)
  27. Melody Gardot - Baby I'm a Fool
  28. Betina Bager (ft Brian O) - Beyond the Rainbow
