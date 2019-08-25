"No time to get down, I'm moving on up!!!"
- Caravan Palace - Supersonics
- Caravan Palace (ft JFTH) - Mighty
- Caravan Palace - Jolie Coquine
- Odd Chap - Interstellar
- Combustibles - In Da Mood
- Swingrowers - Bimbambumbey
- Good Lovelies - Crabbuckit
- Anita O'Day - Peanut Vendor (Club Des Belugas Remix)
- Tape Five - Dixie Biscuit (42 Smiles Remix)
- Swing Republic (ft Karina Kappel) - Fall
- Annella - My Fix
- G - Diga Diga Doo
- Haferflocken Swingers - Mister
- Ageless - Wavy Ride (Spark Arrester & Bluhax Remix)
- Sound Nomaden - Minimal Klezmer
- Emmanuel Bravo - Lost in Barna
- ProleteR - Valentine's Day
- mtbrd. - Sparks
- mtbrd. - Someone Who Needs Me
- Stevie Wonder - For Once in My Life
- Boilermaker Jazz Band (ft Joe Negri) - Pure Imagination
- De-Phazz - Easy Goodbye
- Koop - Koop Island Blues
- "OFF" OST - Soft Breeze
- Wolf Meyer Orchestra (ft Parov Stelar & Kristina Lindberg) - Illusionary Waves
- Wonderphazz - Memories (Chill Guide Mix)
- Melody Gardot - Baby I'm a Fool
- Betina Bager (ft Brian O) - Beyond the Rainbow