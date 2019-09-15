The Electric Carnival Image 9.15.19

"Music leads the way to romance!"

 

  1. Klischee x Marina & The Kats - Stick to What You Got
  2. Tri-Tachyon - Little Lily Swing
  3. Bellhop - Bae Bae
  4. Swingrowers - Mr. Sandman
  5. Marina & The Kats - Broke
  6. Parov Stelar Trio - La Calatrava
  7. Vono Box - Pepita (Jazz & Milk)
  8. Club Des Belugas - Let's Go
  9. Speedometer - Time for Change
  10. Skeewiff - Panic Stations
  11. Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - Gigabongo Surf
  12. Montefiori Cocktail - Gipsy Woman (La Da De La Da Da)
  13. Boogie Belgique - Once Have I
  14. Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - That's the Way I Like It
  15. Jojo Effect - Stranded
  16. Jojo Effect (ft Brenda Boykin) - Mr. Smith
  17. Tape Five - On the Run
  18. Tape Five - Ice From Russia
  19. Skeewiff - Blue Crystal (Instrumental)
  20. Singas Project - Come To Me
  21. S. Tone Inc - Entre O Ceus e a Terra
  22. Jazzamor - Rastos Na Areja
  23. Melody Gardot - Se Voce Me Ama
  24. Italian Secret Service - Your Island
  25. Clare & The Reasons - The Maurepark
