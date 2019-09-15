"Music leads the way to romance!"
- Klischee x Marina & The Kats - Stick to What You Got
- Tri-Tachyon - Little Lily Swing
- Bellhop - Bae Bae
- Swingrowers - Mr. Sandman
- Marina & The Kats - Broke
- Parov Stelar Trio - La Calatrava
- Vono Box - Pepita (Jazz & Milk)
- Club Des Belugas - Let's Go
- Speedometer - Time for Change
- Skeewiff - Panic Stations
- Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - Gigabongo Surf
- Montefiori Cocktail - Gipsy Woman (La Da De La Da Da)
- Boogie Belgique - Once Have I
- Bebo Best & His Super Lounge Orchestra - That's the Way I Like It
- Jojo Effect - Stranded
- Jojo Effect (ft Brenda Boykin) - Mr. Smith
- Tape Five - On the Run
- Tape Five - Ice From Russia
- Skeewiff - Blue Crystal (Instrumental)
- Singas Project - Come To Me
- S. Tone Inc - Entre O Ceus e a Terra
- Jazzamor - Rastos Na Areja
- Melody Gardot - Se Voce Me Ama
- Italian Secret Service - Your Island
- Clare & The Reasons - The Maurepark