Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA, ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, LIVINGSTON, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ORLEANS, POINTE COUPEE, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, UPPER ST. BERNARD, UPPER TERREBONNE, WASHINGTON, WEST BATON ROUGE AND WEST FELICIANA. IN MISSISSIPPI, AMITE, HANCOCK, HARRISON, JACKSON, PEARL RIVER, PIKE, WALTHALL AND WILKINSON. * THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * SEVERAL LOCATIONS HAVE RECEIVED EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OVER THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS. THE AREA SOILS HAVE BECOME SATURATED, LEADING TO A FLASH FLOOD POTENTIAL FOR ANY AREAS THAT MAY SEE ADDITIONAL MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * RAPID RISES ON AREA CREEKS, STREAMS AND DRAINAGE SYSTEMS. PONDING OF WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, INCLUDING UNDERPASSES. STREET FLOODING IN POORLY DRAINED AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE PREPARED FOR POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING DURING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL. IF YOU ENCOUNTER FLOODED ROADS, TURN AROUND - DON'T DROWN. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE TO REACH YOU DESTINATION. &&