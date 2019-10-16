The Jamboree
  1. Chalk Dust Tortue (Live 7/28/17)- Phish
  2. Studio Jam- Heavy Mama
  3. Sultans of Swing- Dire Straits
  4. Althea (Live 5/16/80)- The Grateful Dead
  5. Instrumental Jam (Blue Ox Music Fest 2018)- Jeff Austin Band
  6. Casualty- Yonder Mountain String Band
  7. Shine on You Crazy Diamond- Umphrey's McGee Cover
  8. Bathtub Gin (Live 11/7/96)- Phish
