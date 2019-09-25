- Tweezer --> Death Don't Hurt Very Long --> Tweezer (Live)- Phish
- Kids- moe.
- Plastic Bubble (Live)- ALO
- Set Your Soul Free (Live)- Phish
- Bird Song (Live)- The Grateful Dead
- Rivertrance (Live)- The String Cheese Incident
The Jamboree 9/24/19
Julia Rosato
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 78°
- Heat Index: 78°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 78°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:54:47 AM
- Sunset: 06:57:49 PM
- Dew Point: 70°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 92F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 92F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:54:47 AM
Sunset: 06:57:49 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:55:20 AM
Sunset: 06:56:35 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:55:54 AM
Sunset: 06:55:21 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SE @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:56:28 AM
Sunset: 06:54:08 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SE @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:57:02 AM
Sunset: 06:52:54 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:57:36 AM
Sunset: 06:51:41 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:58:11 AM
Sunset: 06:50:28 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.