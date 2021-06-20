On the Mainframe, we had a mini Tour de French to satiate all the francophiles in the Baton Rouge area!
We started off with an hour of French electronica and electro-pop. The first half of the hour included Montreal duo Essaie Pas and member of Essaie Pas, Marie Davidson. We then moved on to France with the duo aptly named Deux. We then had Moderne and Clement Froissart to close out the first hour.
- Adieux Au Dancefloor by Marie Davidson
- Danse social by Essaie Pas
- Excès de Vitesse by Marie Davidson
- Les Aphides by Essaie Pas
- Les agents des stups by Essaie Pas
- Game And Performance by Deux
- Vers L’est by Moderne
- Puepleraie by Clement Froissart
- Amour Armure by Clement Froissart
- Paris / Orly by Deux
- Indicatif by Moderne
For the second hour we moved to French Techno and similar tracks. Hits from the mix are Rainbow Man, Poney, and Candy From Strangers.
- Poison Lips by Vitalic
- Rainbow Man by Busy P
- Summer Of Love (Alan Fitzpatrick Remix) by Raito
- Poney, Pt. 1 by Vitalic
- Azure by Traumer
- Air Condition by Julian Jeweil
- Pisces by Calling Marian
- Kaiko by Djedjotronic
- Candy From Strangers by Sugar and Anetha
Thanks for tuning in!