On The Mainframe version 0.2.0, we started out with a Classic House/Chicago House mix featuring classic producers like Frankie Knuckles, Moodymann, and Mr. Fingers. We then had a mix inspired by a new track by New York based producer, Yaeji, called PAC-TIVE. We heard by Yaeji, Mall Grab, and Ross From Friends. 

Move Your Body by Frankie Knuckles

Sandman by Blue Boy

The Whistle Song by Frankie Knuckles

In Loving Memory by Moodymann

Beyond The Clouds by Mr. Fingers

Maurice's Vibe by Hardrive

Percolator by Cajmere

Colouration by Glenn Underground

Missing You by Larry Heard

PAC-TIVE by Yaeji feat. DiAN

Fade Away (Vocal) by Baltra

Álom by Bella Boo

Faith In Strangers by Andy Stott

Mountain by Mall Grab and Yaeji

Maybe by Kettenkarussel

Talk To Me You'll Understand by Ross From Friends

Feel U by Mall Grab

The Beginning by Ross From Friends

