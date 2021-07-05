On The Mainframe version 0.2.0, we started out with a Classic House/Chicago House mix featuring classic producers like Frankie Knuckles, Moodymann, and Mr. Fingers. We then had a mix inspired by a new track by New York based producer, Yaeji, called PAC-TIVE. We heard by Yaeji, Mall Grab, and Ross From Friends.
Move Your Body by Frankie Knuckles
Sandman by Blue Boy
The Whistle Song by Frankie Knuckles
In Loving Memory by Moodymann
Beyond The Clouds by Mr. Fingers
Maurice's Vibe by Hardrive
Percolator by Cajmere
Colouration by Glenn Underground
Missing You by Larry Heard
PAC-TIVE by Yaeji feat. DiAN
Fade Away (Vocal) by Baltra
Álom by Bella Boo
Faith In Strangers by Andy Stott
Mountain by Mall Grab and Yaeji
Maybe by Kettenkarussel
Talk To Me You'll Understand by Ross From Friends
Feel U by Mall Grab
The Beginning by Ross From Friends