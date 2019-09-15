Don't have any plans for your Sunday evening? Wow, what a surprise, looks like you're free once again. Beat the weekend-end blues with a monstrous 2 hour math rock, noise rock, and experimental alternative mix courtesy of your man DJ 5/4. Catch the chaos every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Shin Guard - Apropos Mortality
2) Frivolvol - Well Organized Hell
3) Oozer - French Fries
4) Exhalants - Red River Shoot Up
5) Sean Jones, Cajun - Gated Communities
6) Anycloud - Dog Days Sunshine
7) Lost In The Riots - This Confession Has Meant Nothing
8) Boutros Bubba - Walter Den Donder
9) Screen Wives - Fully Pollinated
10) Snooze - Rainbow Bridge
11) All Birds Are Bad - Lighthouse
12) Bygones - Spray You With Your Own Trip
13) Hélices - El Árbol Que No Deja Ver la Bosque
14) Curse League - Miles of Dangerous Ideas
15) Parish - Calculus
16) Yes Bear - Mirrors
17) SLVDR - O Doutor Está Vivo (No Velho Oeste, Mas Está Vivo)
18) Zaperlipopette! - Pizza im Boudoir
19) Rens Argoa - Cat's Cradle
20) Oaks - Curling Stone Factory
21) Bird Bone - Светлая
22) Look, Orion! - For Years To Come
23) Parára - Astro Bears
24) Haptikos - Brown Moth
25) Florence & Normandie - Spectre
26) Uklao - No Soy Un Mono pt. 1
27) Ashley Rae McCarthy - Rubber Duck Salesman
28) Just Neighbors - Next Year
29) Paper Hats - Peepin' Thom
30) A Great Adventure Or Nothing - A Dream Within A Dream
31) DUN DUN - Uzvaras Trīsstūris