The Math Lab

Don't have any plans for your Sunday evening? Wow, what a surprise, looks like you're free once again. Beat the weekend-end blues with a monstrous 2 hour math rock, noise rock, and experimental alternative mix courtesy of your man DJ 5/4. Catch the chaos every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) Shin Guard - Apropos Mortality

2) Frivolvol - Well Organized Hell

3) Oozer - French Fries

4) Exhalants - Red River Shoot Up

5) Sean Jones, Cajun - Gated Communities

6) Anycloud - Dog Days Sunshine

7) Lost In The Riots - This Confession Has Meant Nothing

8) Boutros Bubba - Walter Den Donder

9) Screen Wives - Fully Pollinated

10) Snooze - Rainbow Bridge

11) All Birds Are Bad - Lighthouse

12) Bygones - Spray You With Your Own Trip

13) Hélices - El Árbol Que No Deja Ver la Bosque

14) Curse League - Miles of Dangerous Ideas

15) Parish - Calculus

16) Yes Bear - Mirrors

17) SLVDR - O Doutor Está Vivo (No Velho Oeste, Mas Está Vivo)

18) Zaperlipopette! - Pizza im Boudoir

19) Rens Argoa - Cat's Cradle

20) Oaks - Curling Stone Factory

21) Bird Bone - Светлая

22) Look, Orion! - For Years To Come

23) Parára - Astro Bears

24) Haptikos - Brown Moth

25) Florence & Normandie - Spectre

26) Uklao - No Soy Un Mono pt. 1

27) Ashley Rae McCarthy - Rubber Duck Salesman

28) Just Neighbors - Next Year

29) Paper Hats - Peepin' Thom

30) A Great Adventure Or Nothing - A Dream Within A Dream

31) DUN DUN - Uzvaras Trīsstūris

Load comments