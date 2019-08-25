The Math Lab

The wait is over, and DJ 5/4 is back in action once again with The Math Lab. Tune in every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM for the best two hours of math rock and experimental alternative music you can imagine. Enjoy it on 91.1 KLSU, radio powered by you. 

1) For Your Health - Charlie Brown's Gotta Be Damn Near Public Domain By Now

2) Shin Guard - Grief Instilled

3) Boutros Bubba - And Last But Not Least Death

4) Orbot - Built Fjord Tough

5) VHS - Sanguinario

6) Screen Wives - Dressed For Business

7) Lost In The Riots - TRAPPIST

8) Mueble - La Naturaleza del Alma

9) Ruins - Guamallapish

10) She Looks Like A Horse - It's Only Funny If Someone Dies

11) Floral - Cars

12) Snooze - Dig Doug

13) Sharpest - On a Rail

14) The Moon Runners - Zora's Domain

15) Ray Manta - Passiflora

16) Mountains - Restarts

17) All Birds Are Bad - Esme & Argyle

18) Yes Bear - Collider

19) PlanesWalker - Wet Dream Catcher

20) Race To Your Face - The Study of Jose Canseco's Antelope

21) Elephant Gym - GAMES

22) Paranoid Void - Ephemeral Sky, Eternal City

23) Ashley Rae McCarthy - We Should Really Get Rid of That Old Couch

24) Archipiélagos - Amalita

25) Llamas At Sunset - One Where Once Stood Two

26) Malviaje - Casa Sola

27) Commissure - Destroyers.

28) Ghostdog - Party On, Emma's Grove

Load comments