The wait is over, and DJ 5/4 is back in action once again with The Math Lab. Tune in every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM for the best two hours of math rock and experimental alternative music you can imagine. Enjoy it on 91.1 KLSU, radio powered by you.
1) For Your Health - Charlie Brown's Gotta Be Damn Near Public Domain By Now
2) Shin Guard - Grief Instilled
3) Boutros Bubba - And Last But Not Least Death
4) Orbot - Built Fjord Tough
5) VHS - Sanguinario
6) Screen Wives - Dressed For Business
7) Lost In The Riots - TRAPPIST
8) Mueble - La Naturaleza del Alma
9) Ruins - Guamallapish
10) She Looks Like A Horse - It's Only Funny If Someone Dies
11) Floral - Cars
12) Snooze - Dig Doug
13) Sharpest - On a Rail
14) The Moon Runners - Zora's Domain
15) Ray Manta - Passiflora
16) Mountains - Restarts
17) All Birds Are Bad - Esme & Argyle
18) Yes Bear - Collider
19) PlanesWalker - Wet Dream Catcher
20) Race To Your Face - The Study of Jose Canseco's Antelope
21) Elephant Gym - GAMES
22) Paranoid Void - Ephemeral Sky, Eternal City
23) Ashley Rae McCarthy - We Should Really Get Rid of That Old Couch
24) Archipiélagos - Amalita
25) Llamas At Sunset - One Where Once Stood Two
26) Malviaje - Casa Sola
27) Commissure - Destroyers.
28) Ghostdog - Party On, Emma's Grove