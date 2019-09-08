The Math Lab

The school year is back in full swing and fall is right around the corner. As the Sunday evenings get shorter and shorter, savor those last few bits and pieces of summer by tuning in to The Math Lab, KLSU's home for all things math rock and noise rock. Catch the mayhem with DJ 5/4 every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) Shin Guard - Perfect Boy

2) YC-CY - A Place To Learn and Unlearn

3) For Your Health - Enter Flesh

4) Frivolvol - These Tired Hands/Soul Selling Con-Markets

5) Oozer - Clickity Clacker

6) Exhalants - Ballot Regression

7) Sean Jones, Cajun - Wrestle

8) Orbot - Recall

9) Malviaje - Mambo Sudaka

10) She Looks Like A Horse - Jar Full of Awesome

11) Boutros Bubba - Green Green Bread of Home

12) Screen Wives - Pretty Police

13) The Moon Runners - Of Ghosts and Goblins

14) Rens Argoa - Mercury

15) Bygones - Not What It Is But What It's Not

16) Lost In The Riots - LOOPER

17) Parára - What Time?

18) Snooze - Comfy

19) All Birds Are Bad - Egret Peak

20) Bird Bone - Призраки зимы

21) Uklao - Evelyn From the River

22) Yes Bear - Speed 2: The One With the Boat

23) Zaperlipopette! - Chris

24) Oaks - How To Reach Loudly Dan Bilzerian's Summer Party

25) SLVDR - #8

26) Alpha Buddha - Breakfast For Dinner

27) Ashley Rae McCarthy - The Return of Dan

28) The Pier - Elm Row

29) Ghostdog - I Don't Wanna Go

30) Commissure - Chunti

31) Curse League - Counting Sheep

32) Llamas At Sunset - Free For a Time

33) DUN DUN - Pludmales

