The school year is back in full swing and fall is right around the corner. As the Sunday evenings get shorter and shorter, savor those last few bits and pieces of summer by tuning in to The Math Lab, KLSU's home for all things math rock and noise rock. Catch the mayhem with DJ 5/4 every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Shin Guard - Perfect Boy
2) YC-CY - A Place To Learn and Unlearn
3) For Your Health - Enter Flesh
4) Frivolvol - These Tired Hands/Soul Selling Con-Markets
5) Oozer - Clickity Clacker
6) Exhalants - Ballot Regression
7) Sean Jones, Cajun - Wrestle
8) Orbot - Recall
9) Malviaje - Mambo Sudaka
10) She Looks Like A Horse - Jar Full of Awesome
11) Boutros Bubba - Green Green Bread of Home
12) Screen Wives - Pretty Police
13) The Moon Runners - Of Ghosts and Goblins
14) Rens Argoa - Mercury
15) Bygones - Not What It Is But What It's Not
16) Lost In The Riots - LOOPER
17) Parára - What Time?
18) Snooze - Comfy
19) All Birds Are Bad - Egret Peak
20) Bird Bone - Призраки зимы
21) Uklao - Evelyn From the River
22) Yes Bear - Speed 2: The One With the Boat
23) Zaperlipopette! - Chris
24) Oaks - How To Reach Loudly Dan Bilzerian's Summer Party
25) SLVDR - #8
26) Alpha Buddha - Breakfast For Dinner
27) Ashley Rae McCarthy - The Return of Dan
28) The Pier - Elm Row
29) Ghostdog - I Don't Wanna Go
30) Commissure - Chunti
31) Curse League - Counting Sheep
32) Llamas At Sunset - Free For a Time
33) DUN DUN - Pludmales