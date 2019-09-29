Better have your schedule cleared every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM, because DJ 5/4 has plans with you. That's right, you're listening to The Math Lab whether you like it or not, and you're going to love it. Catch the math rock and noise rock madness on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Autocatalytica - Mondoslam
2) Biugek - WRK1
3) Sean Jones, Cajun - Your Loss
4) Clang! - Cheers
5) Boutros Bubba - Eighties TV Show Theme Song
6) Bygones - Ex-people
7) The Sick Boy Method - 08/10/18
8) Complainer - Hay Fever
9) Screen Wives - Teeth Disco
10) Parish - Cell
11) Rens Argoa - Below
12) CRABE - En 1972 la couleur du dans était le rouge cardinal, qu'en est il d'aujourd'hui?
13) Zaperlipopette! - Do Het Eine In Mischtkübel Gspuckt
14) She Looks Like A Horse - Down the Mouth of the Jacksberry Giver
15) Rust Ring - Blackout
16) Haptikos - H(a)unt
17) Samoans - Vladimir
18) Florence & Normandie - Harbinger
19) Curse League - Tijuana
20) TVP - Now That's What I Call Interior Decorating
21) Uklao - A Veces Quisiera Estar Solo, Pero Recuerdo Que Ya Lo Estoy
22) Oaks - How To Get Away Silently From Bil Danzerian's Winter Party
23) NUMAN - Courage of a Fragmented Narrative
24) Head Honcho - The Girl Next Door
25) Bird Bone - Просто устал
26) SLUG - Chinook
27) Just Neighbors - Nice Shot!
28) Lost In The Riots - Bonds
29) Look, Orion! - Fleeting