the math lab

Better have your schedule cleared every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM, because DJ 5/4 has plans with you. That's right, you're listening to The Math Lab whether you like it or not, and you're going to love it. Catch the math rock and noise rock madness on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) Autocatalytica - Mondoslam

2) Biugek - WRK1

3) Sean Jones, Cajun - Your Loss

4) Clang! - Cheers

5) Boutros Bubba - Eighties TV Show Theme Song

6) Bygones - Ex-people

7) The Sick Boy Method - 08/10/18

8) Complainer - Hay Fever

9) Screen Wives - Teeth Disco

10) Parish - Cell

11) Rens Argoa - Below

12) CRABE - En 1972 la couleur du dans était le rouge cardinal, qu'en est il d'aujourd'hui?

13) Zaperlipopette! - Do Het Eine In Mischtkübel Gspuckt

14) She Looks Like A Horse - Down the Mouth of the Jacksberry Giver

15) Rust Ring - Blackout

16) Haptikos - H(a)unt

17) Samoans - Vladimir

18) Florence & Normandie - Harbinger

19) Curse League - Tijuana

20) TVP - Now That's What I Call Interior Decorating

21) Uklao - A Veces Quisiera Estar Solo, Pero Recuerdo Que Ya Lo Estoy

22) Oaks - How To Get Away Silently From Bil Danzerian's Winter Party

23) NUMAN - Courage of a Fragmented Narrative

24) Head Honcho - The Girl Next Door

25) Bird Bone - Просто устал

26) SLUG - Chinook

27) Just Neighbors - Nice Shot!

28) Lost In The Riots - Bonds

29) Look, Orion! - Fleeting

