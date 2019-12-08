the math lab

Thanksgiving has come to an end and it's almost time for finals. Buckle up, get ready, and study hard. Hopefully, The Math Lab can provide a perfect soundtrack for your academic woes. Just kidding, there's no way you could study while listening to this monster two hour mix from your man DJ 5/4. Catch the mayhem every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) Sectioned - Eigengrau

2) Frontierer - Unloved & Oxidized

3) Autocatalytica - Intestinal Confetti

4) 88 Fingers Edward - Long Tan and Handsome

5) JARS - Sabotage

6) Polonium - Mean

7) YOUFF - Zest

8) MINDFLAYER - MUD LAZER LAZY LAZERS

9) Extinción De Los Insectos - Track 6

10) The Purkinje Shift - The Bedford Pops

11) Postmadonna - Shredder

12) Lingua Nada - Svrf Party

13) Campamento Ñec Ñec & Ensaladilla Rusa - Orfeón Danos Tierra

14) Doom Shrugs - 3676 BCE

15) Doktra - Holyfire

16) ZAT - La Espera

17) Crno Dete - Kraj Video Sveta

18) Rens Argoa - Duckword Lake

19) The Conquering Light Of Flora And Fauna - Apples and Olives and Philistines

20) PORCH - Conversation

21) Push-Pull - The Magic

22) All Sharks - Sharks

23) Fish Ludy - Deconstruct

24) Jean Jean - Iowa

25) Curse League - La Siembra

26) Arrecifes - Punto Inicial

27) Noir Voir - Hu Ta Da

28) Wild Abandon - Magic Limbs

