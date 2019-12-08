Thanksgiving has come to an end and it's almost time for finals. Buckle up, get ready, and study hard. Hopefully, The Math Lab can provide a perfect soundtrack for your academic woes. Just kidding, there's no way you could study while listening to this monster two hour mix from your man DJ 5/4. Catch the mayhem every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Sectioned - Eigengrau
2) Frontierer - Unloved & Oxidized
3) Autocatalytica - Intestinal Confetti
4) 88 Fingers Edward - Long Tan and Handsome
5) JARS - Sabotage
6) Polonium - Mean
7) YOUFF - Zest
8) MINDFLAYER - MUD LAZER LAZY LAZERS
9) Extinción De Los Insectos - Track 6
10) The Purkinje Shift - The Bedford Pops
11) Postmadonna - Shredder
12) Lingua Nada - Svrf Party
13) Campamento Ñec Ñec & Ensaladilla Rusa - Orfeón Danos Tierra
14) Doom Shrugs - 3676 BCE
15) Doktra - Holyfire
16) ZAT - La Espera
17) Crno Dete - Kraj Video Sveta
18) Rens Argoa - Duckword Lake
19) The Conquering Light Of Flora And Fauna - Apples and Olives and Philistines
20) PORCH - Conversation
21) Push-Pull - The Magic
22) All Sharks - Sharks
23) Fish Ludy - Deconstruct
24) Jean Jean - Iowa
25) Curse League - La Siembra
26) Arrecifes - Punto Inicial
27) Noir Voir - Hu Ta Da
28) Wild Abandon - Magic Limbs