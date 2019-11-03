Well, DJ 5/4 has a bit of bad news. The Math Lab unfortunately will be drawing to a close in just over a month. After over 4 years of madness, our valiant host is graduating and leaving the academic world and spreading his wings. Thats doesn't mean the music will stop, though. 5/4 will be there till the bitter end, bringing 2 hour math rock and progressive alternative mixes every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Coilguns - Zoetropist
2) Sectioned - Starved Lives
3) Frontierer - Designer Chemtrails
4) JARS - Knife the Existence
5) Autocatalytica - Tractordeath
6) CHANCER - WHISTLERS
7) Biugek - WRK7
8) MINDFLAYER - REPEATING TIGERFIST AND 9 FLURY
9) Extinción De Los Insectos - Track 2
10) COLORED MOTH - DEL
11) Screen Wives - Elocution Test
12) Campamento Ñec Ñec & Ensaladilla Rusa - Corteza Mandril
13) Body Hound - Void
14) Rens Argoa - Jane Was Right
15) Lava|Ox|Sea - 3+6
16) Rockets Red Glare - Union Station
17) All Sharks - Nothing Changes
18) Fish Ludy - Alaska
19) Ambrose - Initiative
20) Curse League - Finding Coyotes
21) Just Neighbors - End You Can Depend On
22) Ghosting - Problem Solver
23) The Conquering Light of Flora and Fauna - Bear Creek Pantomime
24) Violescent - Invocation
25) Doktra - Catabliss
26) Bring Back The Triceratops! - Bubble Room
27) Kinda Alright - Yall Noots Cats
28) Catholics - Downtown As Fruits