the math lab

Well, DJ 5/4 has a bit of bad news. The Math Lab unfortunately will be drawing to a close in just over a month. After over 4 years of madness, our valiant host is graduating and leaving the academic world and spreading his wings. Thats doesn't mean the music will stop, though. 5/4 will be there till the bitter end, bringing 2 hour math rock and progressive alternative mixes every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) Coilguns - Zoetropist

2) Sectioned - Starved Lives

3) Frontierer - Designer Chemtrails

4) JARS - Knife the Existence

5) Autocatalytica - Tractordeath

6) CHANCER - WHISTLERS

7) Biugek - WRK7

8) MINDFLAYER - REPEATING TIGERFIST AND 9 FLURY

9) Extinción De Los Insectos - Track 2

10) COLORED MOTH - DEL

11) Screen Wives - Elocution Test

12) Campamento Ñec Ñec & Ensaladilla Rusa - Corteza Mandril

13) Body Hound - Void

14) Rens Argoa - Jane Was Right

15) Lava|Ox|Sea - 3+6

16) Rockets Red Glare - Union Station

17) All Sharks - Nothing Changes

18) Fish Ludy - Alaska

19) Ambrose - Initiative

20) Curse League - Finding Coyotes

21) Just Neighbors - End You Can Depend On

22) Ghosting - Problem Solver

23) The Conquering Light of Flora and Fauna - Bear Creek Pantomime

24) Violescent - Invocation

25) Doktra - Catabliss

26) Bring Back The Triceratops! - Bubble Room

27) Kinda Alright - Yall Noots Cats

28) Catholics - Downtown As Fruits

