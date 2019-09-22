That magical time of the week is back once again, so hold on to your butts and get ready for an action packed two hours of mayhem with DJ 5/4 tonight on The Math Lab. Catch the all-you-can-listen sonic buffet full of math rock, noise rock, and experimental alternative jams every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Sean Jones, Cajun - By Fire
2) Oozer - Mushroom Hunt
3) The Sick Boy Method - "John Woo" By Botch
4) Thank - Thank the Universe
5) Anycloud - Distress Signal
6) Clang! - Women
7) Bygones - Up the Shakes
8) Lost In The Riots - In Triplicate
9) Boutros Bubba - And Last But Not Least Death
10) Rens Argoa - The Engine
11) Screen Wives - Poor John
12) Florence & Normandie - Anniversary
13) Curse League - Palace Falls
14) Parára - Nakts
15) Zaperlopopette! - Spaghetti Mit Ketchup
16) She Looks Like A Horse - Dinosaur Picnic
17) Haptikos - Foliage
18) Parish - Interference
19) SLVDR - Il Momento di Vazzare
20) Samoans - Somersault
21) Rust Ring - Finally
22) Oaks - Brightest Place On Earth
23) Rockets Red Glare - The Folding
24) Swim, Gustavo! - Death By Miscommunication
25) NUMAN - Like a Film In Black and White
26) Look, Orion! - Our Bodies Disappear
27) Just Neighbors - Jackoriah
28) Bird Bone - Я держусь
29) Uklao - No Soy Un Mono Pt. 2
30) TVP - Your Son's a Real Time Jingle Blaster
31) SLUG - Blanch
32) A Great Adventure Or Nothing - Quasars In the Distance