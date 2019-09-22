The Math Lab

That magical time of the week is back once again, so hold on to your butts and get ready for an action packed two hours of mayhem with DJ 5/4 tonight on The Math Lab. Catch the all-you-can-listen sonic buffet full of math rock, noise rock, and experimental alternative jams every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) Sean Jones, Cajun - By Fire

2) Oozer - Mushroom Hunt

3) The Sick Boy Method - "John Woo" By Botch

4) Thank - Thank the Universe

5) Anycloud - Distress Signal

6) Clang! - Women

7) Bygones - Up the Shakes

8) Lost In The Riots - In Triplicate

9) Boutros Bubba - And Last But Not Least Death

10) Rens Argoa - The Engine

11) Screen Wives - Poor John

12) Florence & Normandie - Anniversary

13) Curse League - Palace Falls

14) Parára - Nakts

15) Zaperlopopette! - Spaghetti Mit Ketchup

16) She Looks Like A Horse - Dinosaur Picnic

17) Haptikos - Foliage

18) Parish - Interference

19) SLVDR - Il Momento di Vazzare

20) Samoans - Somersault

21) Rust Ring - Finally

22) Oaks - Brightest Place On Earth

23) Rockets Red Glare - The Folding

24) Swim, Gustavo! - Death By Miscommunication

25) NUMAN - Like a Film In Black and White

26) Look, Orion! - Our Bodies Disappear

27) Just Neighbors - Jackoriah

28) Bird Bone - Я держусь

29) Uklao - No Soy Un Mono Pt. 2

30) TVP - Your Son's a Real Time Jingle Blaster

31) SLUG - Blanch

32) A Great Adventure Or Nothing - Quasars In the Distance

