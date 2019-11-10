the math lab

Let's cut the bullshit: it's Sunday evening and the only thing you should be doing is listening to The Math Lab, KLSU's home for all things math rock and progressive alternative. You don't have anything better to do, and you know it. Catch the madness with DJ 5/4 every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.

1) Frontierer - Glitcher

2) Sectioned - Synchronicity

3) Autocatalytica - Molten Teeth

4) JARS - A Moveable Feast

5) COLORED MOTH - THE SOCIAL DARWINIST PROGRAM

6) Screen Wives - Gorgeous Asphalt

7) D R O S E - Finger On It

8) MINDFLAYER - ARGAMNIALS

9) BUMMER - Sports

10) Body Hound - Momentum

11) CHANCER - STREETS OF RAGEL

12) 88 Fingers Edward - No, This Is Patrick

13) Campamento Ñec Ñec & Ensaladilla Rusa - Canción Para Nuestro Amigo Chi

14) Extinción De Los Insectos - Track 3

15) Rockets Red Glare - Malachi Throne

16) Ambrose - Initiative

17) The Conquering Light Of Flora And Fauna - Scandinavians

18) Rens Argoa - B

19) Violescent - Maelstrom

20) Fish Ludy - Humboldt

21) Doktra - Hedonism Pt. 1 (Waster)

22) All Sharks - These Hands

23) Lava|Ox|Sea - Scattered Stars Like Diamonds In the Sky

24) Just Neighbors - Pockets

25) The You Suck Flying Circus - The Avenue

26) Bring Back The Triceratops! - Acrostic Writing

27) I Met A Yeti - Windows Closed (But I Can Still See You)

28) Dear AJ - Voicemail

29) Curse League - Dunes of Yuma

30) Night Ski - Phantom Libations

