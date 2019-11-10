Let's cut the bullshit: it's Sunday evening and the only thing you should be doing is listening to The Math Lab, KLSU's home for all things math rock and progressive alternative. You don't have anything better to do, and you know it. Catch the madness with DJ 5/4 every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Frontierer - Glitcher
2) Sectioned - Synchronicity
3) Autocatalytica - Molten Teeth
4) JARS - A Moveable Feast
5) COLORED MOTH - THE SOCIAL DARWINIST PROGRAM
6) Screen Wives - Gorgeous Asphalt
7) D R O S E - Finger On It
8) MINDFLAYER - ARGAMNIALS
9) BUMMER - Sports
10) Body Hound - Momentum
11) CHANCER - STREETS OF RAGEL
12) 88 Fingers Edward - No, This Is Patrick
13) Campamento Ñec Ñec & Ensaladilla Rusa - Canción Para Nuestro Amigo Chi
14) Extinción De Los Insectos - Track 3
15) Rockets Red Glare - Malachi Throne
16) Ambrose - Initiative
17) The Conquering Light Of Flora And Fauna - Scandinavians
18) Rens Argoa - B
19) Violescent - Maelstrom
20) Fish Ludy - Humboldt
21) Doktra - Hedonism Pt. 1 (Waster)
22) All Sharks - These Hands
23) Lava|Ox|Sea - Scattered Stars Like Diamonds In the Sky
24) Just Neighbors - Pockets
25) The You Suck Flying Circus - The Avenue
26) Bring Back The Triceratops! - Acrostic Writing
27) I Met A Yeti - Windows Closed (But I Can Still See You)
28) Dear AJ - Voicemail
29) Curse League - Dunes of Yuma
30) Night Ski - Phantom Libations