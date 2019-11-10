Weather Alert

...MUCH COLDER AIR ARRIVES BEHIND A COLD FRONT MONDAY NIGHT... A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH SOUTH MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA LATE MONDAY NIGHT, BRINGING MUCH COLDER AIR TO THE AREA FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY. HIGH TEMPERATURES AHEAD OF THE COLD FRONT ON MONDAY WILL BE IN THE MID 70S TO AROUND 80 DEGREES. BEHIND THE FRONT, HIGH TEMPERATURES ON TUESDAY ARE LIKELY TO BE IN THE 40S WITH BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS. WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 30S FOR MUCH OF THE AREA DURING THE DAY ON TUESDAY. SKIES ARE EXPECTED TO CLEAR TUESDAY NIGHT, AND TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO PLUNGE. LOW TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY MORNING ARE FORECAST TO FALL BELOW FREEZING ACROSS ALL OF SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, AND MUCH OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA EXCEPT FOR THE LOWER PORTIONS OF THE COASTAL PARISHES. AREAS IMMEDIATELY SOUTH OF LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN MAY STAY JUST ABOVE FREEZING, BUT WITH 5 TO 10 MPH WINDS, IT WILL STILL FEEL LIKE TEMPERATURES ARE BELOW FREEZING. FREEZE OR HARD FREEZE WATCHES WILL LIKELY BE ISSUED AT SOME POINT ON MONDAY FOR TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY MORNING. PEOPLE ACROSS THE AREA SHOULD MAKE PREPARATIONS NOW FOR THE MUCH COLDER WEATHER IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS. STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST STATEMENTS AND ANY POSSIBLE WATCHES OR WARNINGS FOR THIS WEATHER SITUATION.