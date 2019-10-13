There's not much to say about The Math Lab except for the fact that DJ 5/4 is a totally baller pimp who pours his soul into each two hour math rock and noise rock mix. That might be a little crass, but 5/4 knows his progressive alternative and wants to share it with the masses, so don't miss The Math Lab, every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Autocatalytica - Turbo Lawnmower
2) CHANCER - GATEWAY BASTARDS
3) Biugek - WRK3
4) COLORED MOTH - MAELSTROM
5) CRABE - Pénis-Céline
6) Clang! - Institutions
7) Accordion Crimes - L39
8) KILLEUR CALCULATEUR - Tayang Sulit
9) Curse League - Landlords, Druglords
10) Zaperlipopette! - Wolf Im Herbstpelz
11) Florence & Normandie - Leviathan
12) Bird Bone - Замок из подушек
13) Desert Vows - . . .But Together
14) Head Honcho - Man Oh Man
15) Rens Argoa - The Emerald Way
16) Just Neighbors - Take Me Home
17) TVP - It Makes Me Sad I Can't Burn Your House Down
18) Wakings - Era of Dust
19) SLUG - Tosh
20) OK Seas - Clap Drum
21) Sauna - Tono Sur
22) Haptikos - White Moth
23) Falcon Punch - Introsity
24) KAKURO - Just (+) 1 [m0re]