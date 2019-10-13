math lab

There's not much to say about The Math Lab except for the fact that DJ 5/4 is a totally baller pimp who pours his soul into each two hour math rock and noise rock mix. That might be a little crass, but 5/4 knows his progressive alternative and wants to share it with the masses, so don't miss The Math Lab, every Sunday from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) Autocatalytica - Turbo Lawnmower

2) CHANCER - GATEWAY BASTARDS

3) Biugek - WRK3

4) COLORED MOTH - MAELSTROM

5) CRABE - Pénis-Céline

6) Clang! - Institutions

7) Accordion Crimes - L39

8) KILLEUR CALCULATEUR - Tayang Sulit

9) Curse League - Landlords, Druglords

10) Zaperlipopette! - Wolf Im Herbstpelz

11) Florence & Normandie - Leviathan

12) Bird Bone - Замок из подушек

13) Desert Vows - . . .But Together

14) Head Honcho - Man Oh Man

15) Rens Argoa - The Emerald Way

16) Just Neighbors - Take Me Home

17) TVP - It Makes Me Sad I Can't Burn Your House Down 

18) Wakings - Era of Dust

19) SLUG - Tosh

20) OK Seas - Clap Drum

21) Sauna - Tono Sur

22) Haptikos - White Moth

23) Falcon Punch - Introsity

24) KAKURO - Just (+) 1 [m0re]

Load comments