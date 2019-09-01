Classes are back in full swing, and KLSU is marching forward full steam ahead with mountains of new programs and a new host of fabulous DJs. Of course, that doesn't change much for The Math Lab, so get ready for the same-old same-old: two hours of math rock, noise rock, and anything experimental alternative. Catch DJ 5/4 every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) For Your Health - Hey Did You Know That the Drummer From Saetia Was In Interpol?
2) Shin Guard - Both Stricken
3) Exhalants - Cauterize
4) Frivolvol - Reclaim the Beats
5) Sean Jones, Cajun - Father
6) VHS - Tetaje Zandunguero
7) Orbot - Annihilation
8) Cut Teeth - The National Throat
9) She Looks Like A Horse - Untitled
10) Uklao - Rili
11) Screen Wives - Greetings From Genosha
12) Boutros Bubba - Correct Spelling From Hell
13) PENs+ - North Park
14) The Moon Runners - Volgathia
15) Lost In The Riots - Telomeres
16) Malviaje - Armas Para el Peublo
17) Sharpest - Instead
18) Tricot - Ochansensu-Su
19) ManReads - Legitimate Reaction
20) Bird Bone - Призраки зимы
21) Mountains - Food For Thought
22) Snooze - 'Tis I! The Good Boy!
23) Yes Bear - Bento Box
24) All Birds Are Bad - Barreleye
25) Curse League - Vencido
26) Llamas At Sunset - Flying Furniture
27) Ray Manta - Azure
28) Oavette - TROODON
29) Ashley Rae McCarthy - Action-Class Superhorse
30) Ghostdog - Abusing Time and How To Handle It
31) Commissure - Sourmander