The math Lab

Classes are back in full swing, and KLSU is marching forward full steam ahead with mountains of new programs and a new host of fabulous DJs. Of course, that doesn't change much for The Math Lab, so get ready for the same-old same-old: two hours of math rock, noise rock, and anything experimental alternative. Catch DJ 5/4 every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) For Your Health - Hey Did You Know That the Drummer From Saetia Was In Interpol?

2) Shin Guard - Both Stricken

3) Exhalants - Cauterize

4) Frivolvol - Reclaim the Beats

5) Sean Jones, Cajun - Father

6) VHS - Tetaje Zandunguero

7) Orbot - Annihilation

8) Cut Teeth - The National Throat

9) She Looks Like A Horse - Untitled

10) Uklao - Rili

11) Screen Wives - Greetings From Genosha

12) Boutros Bubba - Correct Spelling From Hell

13) PENs+ - North Park

14) The Moon Runners - Volgathia

15) Lost In The Riots - Telomeres

16) Malviaje - Armas Para el Peublo

17) Sharpest - Instead

18) Tricot - Ochansensu-Su

19) ManReads - Legitimate Reaction

20) Bird Bone - Призраки зимы

21) Mountains - Food For Thought

22) Snooze - 'Tis I! The Good Boy!

23) Yes Bear - Bento Box

24) All Birds Are Bad - Barreleye

25) Curse League - Vencido

26) Llamas At Sunset - Flying Furniture

27) Ray Manta - Azure

28) Oavette - TROODON

29) Ashley Rae McCarthy - Action-Class Superhorse

30) Ghostdog - Abusing Time and How To Handle It

31) Commissure - Sourmander

