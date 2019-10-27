math lab

This is it: The Math Lab. Look no further for all your math rock, noise rock, and progressive alternative music needs. DJ 5/4 cooks up a monstrous 2 hour mix, and this week is exceptionally ghastly. Tune in to the madness every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU. 

1) Sectioned - Beautiful Struggle

2) Frontierer - Fluorescent Lights

3) JARS - E

4) Autocatalytica - Plockjen

5) CHANCER - MIDNA

6) Body Hound - Systems

7) MINDFLAYER - A WORM IS COMING

8) Biugek - WRK6

9) COLORED MOTH - COGNITIVE BIAS

10) Screen Wives - Burnt Offerings

11) Campamento Ñec Ñec & Ensaladilla Rusa - Preparen Sus Palos Para la Combustión

12) Extinción De Los Insectos - Track 1

13) Fish Ludy - Hyperion

14) Calf - Dorian Grey Killed the Last Vestiges of His Consciousness

15) Lava|Ox|Sea - Hey! Stranger

16) Rens Argoa - Tielman's Brother

17) All Sharks - Underwater

18) The Conquering Light of Flora and Fauna - Bay of Hawks

19) Rockets Red Glare - Empire State

20) Hakanai - A Sea of Salvation

21) Noyo Mathis - Bullfighters On Acid

22) Kinda Alright - Good God This Is Embarassing

23) Curse League - Burrero

24) Bring Back The Triceratops! - Battle Horse, Lead Us To Victory

25) Ghosting - Anxiety

26) Just Neighbors - Sandwedge

27) Sauna - Heptadecágono

