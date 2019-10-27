This is it: The Math Lab. Look no further for all your math rock, noise rock, and progressive alternative music needs. DJ 5/4 cooks up a monstrous 2 hour mix, and this week is exceptionally ghastly. Tune in to the madness every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU.
1) Sectioned - Beautiful Struggle
2) Frontierer - Fluorescent Lights
3) JARS - E
4) Autocatalytica - Plockjen
5) CHANCER - MIDNA
6) Body Hound - Systems
7) MINDFLAYER - A WORM IS COMING
8) Biugek - WRK6
9) COLORED MOTH - COGNITIVE BIAS
10) Screen Wives - Burnt Offerings
11) Campamento Ñec Ñec & Ensaladilla Rusa - Preparen Sus Palos Para la Combustión
12) Extinción De Los Insectos - Track 1
13) Fish Ludy - Hyperion
14) Calf - Dorian Grey Killed the Last Vestiges of His Consciousness
15) Lava|Ox|Sea - Hey! Stranger
16) Rens Argoa - Tielman's Brother
17) All Sharks - Underwater
18) The Conquering Light of Flora and Fauna - Bay of Hawks
19) Rockets Red Glare - Empire State
20) Hakanai - A Sea of Salvation
21) Noyo Mathis - Bullfighters On Acid
22) Kinda Alright - Good God This Is Embarassing
23) Curse League - Burrero
24) Bring Back The Triceratops! - Battle Horse, Lead Us To Victory
25) Ghosting - Anxiety
26) Just Neighbors - Sandwedge
27) Sauna - Heptadecágono