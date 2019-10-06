The weekend is drawing to a close, and you need a sure fire way to relax and rejuvenate before work and school starts on Monday. Do you play croquet? Do you write a persuasive essay? Do you practice your cursive handwriting? The answer to all of these is "no". Instead, you tune in to The Math Lab, every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU with DJ 5/4 for the best math rock, noise rock, and progressive alternative tunes you can get.
1) Autocatalytica - OATS
2) COLORED MOTH - LETTER TO ALDOUS
3) Biugek - WRK2
4) Clang! - Exploitation
5) CHANCER - STUTTER ISLAND
6) Accordion Crimes - Ivey
7) Bygones - Error
8) Screen Wives - Theme From Screen Wives
9) CRABE - Un Mélange de Plumes Dans Ma Plante Carnivore
10) Florence & Normandie - Arrival
11) Parish - Ghosts
12) Curse League - Detenido
13) Zaperlipopette! - Hosti
14) Bird Bone - Все это слишком сложно (feat. Ken Park из Botanichesky Sad)
15) Rens Argoa - King's Furnace
16) She Looks Like A Horse - Lead Based Toys!
17) Haptikos - Myrmecos Drift
18) Desert Vows - Alone...
19) TVP - Wednesday
20) Just Neighbors - Steady
21) Head Honcho - A Sea Change
22) Sauna - Corazón de Manzana
23) Wakings - Lemuria
24) SLUG - Sansar
25) Starcoma - Witnessing the Above, So Below
26) KAKURO - When Sudoku Isn't Enough Anymore
27) Falcon Punch - Bitcrusher