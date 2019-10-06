math lab

The weekend is drawing to a close, and you need a sure fire way to relax and rejuvenate before work and school starts on Monday. Do you play croquet? Do you write a persuasive essay? Do you practice your cursive handwriting? The answer to all of these is "no". Instead, you tune in to The Math Lab, every Sunday evening from 7 - 9 PM on 91.1 KLSU with DJ 5/4 for the best math rock, noise rock, and progressive alternative tunes you can get. 

1) Autocatalytica - OATS

2) COLORED MOTH - LETTER TO ALDOUS

3) Biugek - WRK2

4) Clang! - Exploitation

5) CHANCER - STUTTER ISLAND

6) Accordion Crimes - Ivey

7) Bygones - Error

8) Screen Wives - Theme From Screen Wives

9) CRABE - Un Mélange de Plumes Dans Ma Plante Carnivore

10) Florence & Normandie - Arrival

11) Parish - Ghosts

12) Curse League - Detenido

13) Zaperlipopette! - Hosti

14) Bird Bone - Все это слишком сложно (feat. Ken Park из Botanichesky Sad)

15) Rens Argoa - King's Furnace

16) She Looks Like A Horse - Lead Based Toys!

17) Haptikos - Myrmecos Drift

18) Desert Vows - Alone...

19) TVP - Wednesday

20) Just Neighbors - Steady

21) Head Honcho - A Sea Change

22) Sauna - Corazón de Manzana

23) Wakings - Lemuria

24) SLUG - Sansar

25) Starcoma - Witnessing the Above, So Below

26) KAKURO - When Sudoku Isn't Enough Anymore

27) Falcon Punch - Bitcrusher

