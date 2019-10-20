The Math Lab is KLSU's home for everything math rock, noise rock, and progressive alternative. Get your calculator ready every Sunday night from 7 - 9 PM with DJ 5/4.
1) Sectioned - Annihilated
2) Frontierer - Gower St.
3) Autocatalytica - Skytown
4) CHANCER - BANGER
5) Biugek - WRK5
6) COLORED MOTH - WHATABOUTISM
7) Clang! - So
8) Screen Wives - Women In Love
9) Body Hound - Vector Approaching
10) The Unconquering Light Of Flora And Fauna - Easy Christian Kill
11) Curse League - Leaving El Norte
12) The Sick Boy Method - 6 Months Lost At Sea
13) All Sharks - Wishes
14) Zaperlipopette! - Summer Isch Cool
15) TVP - It Bangs and It Slaps
16) KILLER CALCULATEUR - Suara Air
17) Hakanai - Apathy and Ecstasy
18) Just Neighbors - Reverie
19) Rockets Red Glare - Backwards Masking
20) OK Seas - Sure Sure
21) Sauna - Lluvia
22) Wakings - Diving Bell
23) SLUG - Batteries & Bottlecaps
24) KAKURO - A11.i.SE3.4R3.NUM63R5
25) Falcon Punch - Tapeism