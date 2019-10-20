the math lab

The Math Lab is KLSU's home for everything math rock, noise rock, and progressive alternative. Get your calculator ready every Sunday night from 7 - 9 PM with DJ 5/4. 

1) Sectioned - Annihilated

2) Frontierer - Gower St.

3) Autocatalytica - Skytown

4) CHANCER - BANGER

5) Biugek - WRK5

6) COLORED MOTH - WHATABOUTISM

7) Clang! - So

8) Screen Wives - Women In Love

9) Body Hound - Vector Approaching

10) The Unconquering Light Of Flora And Fauna - Easy Christian Kill

11) Curse League - Leaving El Norte

12) The Sick Boy Method - 6 Months Lost At Sea

13) All Sharks - Wishes

14) Zaperlipopette! - Summer Isch Cool

15) TVP - It Bangs and It Slaps

16) KILLER CALCULATEUR - Suara Air

17) Hakanai - Apathy and Ecstasy

18) Just Neighbors - Reverie

19) Rockets Red Glare - Backwards Masking

20) OK Seas - Sure Sure

21) Sauna - Lluvia

22) Wakings - Diving Bell

23) SLUG - Batteries & Bottlecaps

24) KAKURO - A11.i.SE3.4R3.NUM63R5

25) Falcon Punch - Tapeism

