Well, at long last the dreaded time has come. The curtains have been drawn, the fire extinguished, and the horses are back in the barn. After four and a half years as a DJ at KLSU, I will ending my tenure as both a student and DJ with this final edition of The Math Lab. 165 shows flew by in the blink of an eye, and it was an honor and a pleasure to bring everyone this music. I learned so much, and hopefully taught a few other people some things as well. I have dedicated nearly every Sunday night from 7 - 9 PM the past 4.5 years to doing this show, and it feels like I'm leaving a piece of myself behind. I hope you all enjoyed this as much as I did. This is the last Math Lab ever, so take care and godspeed you beautiful, crazy people.
1) Sectioned - Bête Noire
2) Frontierer - The Sound of the Dredge In Deathcount Woods
3) JARS - Killed
4) YOUFF - Quaaludes
5) LLEROY - Hallux Valgus
6) Autocatalytica - Balletic & Glacial
7) 88 Fingers Edward - P.O.O.P.
8) Lingua Nada - LVL100
9) Tired Flock - Dirt
10) Doktra - Lifedestroyer
11) ...And Upstairs, Nurses - Bear Street Bears (and the Revolving Cinema of Destruction)
12) Doom Shrugs - Everyone I Know Is Depressed, or, Schadenfreude and the Great Loosh Farmer in the Sky
13) PORCH - Tourette's Class
14) MINDFLAYER - AZAGLIANS TROUPE HAT RIBBONS FITE DANCE
15) Extinción De Los Insectos - Track 7
16) Postmadonna - So Socio
17) Campamento Ñec Ñec & Ensaladilla Rusa - Achicharra Tus Sardinas
18) ZAT - Paisajes De Una Actriz
19) Quasiviri - Sound Is Now!
20) Jean Jean - Elli Lilly
21) Rens Argoa - Trepidation
22) The Purkinje Shift - One For the Ditch
23) The Conquering Light Of Flora And Fauna - Phantom Flesh
24) Fish Ludy - Stalemate
25) Crno Dete - Cuker Beg
26) Arrecifes - Meteora
27) Mahmed - São Migas
28) Noir Voir - 5/4