Today

Thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. Much colder. High 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.