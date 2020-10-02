Adrian Belew:
Frank Zappa - Jones Crusher
David Bowie - Suffragette City (Live)
David Bowie - DJ
David Byrne - His Wife Refused
Tom Tom Club - Genius Of Love
Adrian Belew - Oh Daddy
The Bears - None Of The Above
Nine Inch Nails - Just Like You Imagined
Ryuichi Sakamoto - Tell'em To Me
Tori Amos - Rattlesnakes
Talking Heads - The Great Curve (Amsterdam, 1980)
Talking Heads - Born Under Punches (Amsterdam, 1980)
Robert Fripp:
King Crimson - Indiscipline
King Crimson - Thela Hun Ginjeet
Brian Eno - Baby's On Fire
Peter Gabriel - Exposure
The Roches - Hammond Song
David Bowie - Heroes
Brian Eno - I'll Come Running
Hall & Oates - Don't Blame It on Love