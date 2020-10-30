MAC show graphic

Bands:

Kraftwerk - Ruckzuck

Kraftwerk - Tour De France

U2 - Out of Control

U2 -  American Soul

Red Hot Chili Peppers - True Men Don't Kill Coyotes

Red Hot Chili Peppers -  Dark Necessities

Talking Heads - Sugar On My Tongue

Talking Heads - Mr. Jones

The B-52's - Rock Lobster

B-52's - Funplex

R.E.M. - Radio Free Europe (original Hib-Tone single)

R.E.M. - It Happened Today

Solo Artists:

David Bowie - Sell Me A Coat [Mono Mix]

David Bowie - Lazarus

Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed

Paul McCartney - Come On To Me

Paul Simon - A Church Is Burning

Paul Simon - The Werewolf

Bob Dylan - You're No Good

Bob Dylan - Murder Most Foul

