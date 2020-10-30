Bands:
Kraftwerk - Ruckzuck
Kraftwerk - Tour De France
U2 - Out of Control
U2 - American Soul
Red Hot Chili Peppers - True Men Don't Kill Coyotes
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Dark Necessities
Talking Heads - Sugar On My Tongue
Talking Heads - Mr. Jones
The B-52's - Rock Lobster
B-52's - Funplex
R.E.M. - Radio Free Europe (original Hib-Tone single)
R.E.M. - It Happened Today
Solo Artists:
David Bowie - Sell Me A Coat [Mono Mix]
David Bowie - Lazarus
Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed
Paul McCartney - Come On To Me
Paul Simon - A Church Is Burning
Paul Simon - The Werewolf
Bob Dylan - You're No Good
Bob Dylan - Murder Most Foul