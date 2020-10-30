Campaign Songs:
They Might Be Giants - Tippecanoe And Tyler Too
Dan Zanes - Lincoln And Liberty
2nd South Carolina String Band - Battle Cry of Freedom
Judy Garland - I'm Just Wild About Harry
Frank Sinatra - High Hopes with Jack Kennedy
Go, Goldwater!
Hello, Lyndon!
Nixon Now!
Nixon's The One
Jimmy Carter, Why Not The Best?
Bill Conti - Gonna Fly Now (Walter Mondale)
Sam & Dave - Soul Man (Bob Dole) (Dole Man!)
Fatboy Slim - Praise You (Al Gore)
U2 - Beautiful Day (John Kerry, John Kasich)
Dolly Parton - 9 To 5 (Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren)
ABBA - Take A Chance On Me (John McCain)
The Clash - Clampdown (Beto O'Rourke)
Mark Morrison - Return Of The Mack (Andrew Yang)
The Rolling Stones - You Can't Always Get What You Want (Donald Trump)
80s Protest:
Carey Bell's Blues Harp Band - Reagan Is For The Rich Man
Heaven 17 - (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
Consolidated - Friendly Fascism
R.E.M. - Welcome to the Occupation
English Beat - Whine and Grine/Stand Down Margaret
Ramones - My Brain Is Hanging Upside Down (Bonzo Goes To Bitburg)
Elvis Costello - Tramp The Dirt Down
Elvis Costello & the Attractions - Shipbuilding
Billy Bragg - Between The Wars
Morrissey - Margaret On The Guillotine