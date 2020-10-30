MAC show graphic

Campaign Songs:

They Might Be Giants - Tippecanoe And Tyler Too

Dan Zanes - Lincoln And Liberty

2nd South Carolina String Band - Battle Cry of Freedom

Judy Garland - I'm Just Wild About Harry

Frank Sinatra - High Hopes with Jack Kennedy

Go, Goldwater!

Hello, Lyndon!

Nixon Now!

Nixon's The One

Jimmy Carter, Why Not The Best?

Bill Conti - Gonna Fly Now (Walter Mondale)

Sam & Dave - Soul Man (Bob Dole) (Dole Man!)

Fatboy Slim -  Praise You (Al Gore)

U2 - Beautiful Day (John Kerry, John Kasich)

Dolly Parton - 9 To 5 (Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren)

ABBA - Take A Chance On Me (John McCain)

The Clash - Clampdown (Beto O'Rourke)

Mark Morrison - Return Of The Mack (Andrew Yang)

The Rolling Stones - You Can't Always Get What You Want (Donald Trump)

80s Protest:

Carey Bell's Blues Harp Band - Reagan Is For The Rich Man

Heaven 17 - (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang

Consolidated - Friendly Fascism

R.E.M. - Welcome to the Occupation

English Beat - Whine and Grine/Stand Down Margaret

Ramones - My Brain Is Hanging Upside Down (Bonzo Goes To Bitburg)

Elvis Costello - Tramp The Dirt Down

Elvis Costello & the Attractions - Shipbuilding

Billy Bragg - Between The Wars

Morrissey - Margaret On The Guillotine

Load comments