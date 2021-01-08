MAC show graphic

Donald Fagen - The Nightfly

Steely Dan - FM

Warren Zevon - Mohammed's Radio

Van Morrison - Caravan

Elvis Costello - Radio, Radio

Joe Jackson - On Your Radio

The Selecter - On My Radio

R.E.M. - Radio Free Europe

R.E.M. - Radio Song

LL Cool J - I Can't Live Without My Radio

The Clash - This Is Radio Clash

Rush - The Spirit Of Radio

The Buggles - Video Killed The Radio Star

Daft Punk - Television Rules The Nation

The Normal - T.V.O.D.

David Bowie - TVC15

Dire Straits - Money For Nothing (Radio Edit)

Talking Heads - Television Man

Gil Scott-Heron - The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy - Television, The Drug Of The Nation (Radio Edit)

Randy Newman - My Country

