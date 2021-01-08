MAC show graphic

Alabama Three - Woke Up This Morning (Chosen One Mix)

Boyz II Men - Motownphilly 

Dan Zanes - Cape Cod Girls

Dan Zanes & Friends feat. Suzanne Vega - Erie Canal 

Duke Ellington - The Sidewalks of New York

Mark Knopfler - Sailing To Philadelphia

Daryl Hall & John Oates - Fall in Philadelphia

Billy Joel - New York State Of Mind

Fountains of Wayne - Hackensack

Tom Waits - Jersey Girl

Bruce Springsteen - Atlantic City

The Blues Brothers - Sweet Home Chicago

Beach Boys - California Girls

Tony Toni Tone - It Never Rains

Eddie Hazel - California Dreamin'

Dead Kennedys - California Uber Alles

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Hollywood (Africa)

Warren Zevon - Join Me in L.A.

Warren Zevon - Desperados Under the Eaves

Steely Dan - Don't Take Me Alive

Randy Newman - I Love L.A.

R.E.M. - I Remember California

