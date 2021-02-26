MAC show graphic

Etienne de Crecy - Super Disco

Air - Sexy Boy

Cassius - Feeling for You

Mr. Oizo - Ham

Justice - Waters of Nazareth x We Are your Friends x Phantom 2 (WWW)

Daft Punk - Television Rules the Nation/Crescendolls (Alive 2007)

Daft Punk - Too Long/Steam Machine (Alive 2007)

Mr. Oizo - Positif

The Micronauts - The Jag

Ed Motta - Your Satisfaction is Mine

Stardust - Music Sounds Better With You

Jamiroquai - Cosmic Girl

The Supermen Lovers - Starlight

Smoove & Turrell - You're Gone

Breakbot & Delafleur - Don't Stop the Dance

Chaka Khan - Like Sugar

Todd Terje & the Olsens - Baby Do You Wanna Bump

Daft Punk - Give Life Back to Music

