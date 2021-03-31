MAC show graphic

The Meters - Funkify Your Life

Dr. John - [Right Place Wrong Time

The Temptations - Shakey Ground

Stevie Wonder - Superstition

Parliament - Dr. Funkenstein

Ed Motta - Your Satisfaction is Mine

The Brothers Johnson - Thunder Thumbs and Lightnin' Licks

Breakwater - Release The Beast

Was (Not Was) - Walk The Dinosaur

Earth Wind & Fire - Serpentine Fire

Vulfpeck - 1 for 1, DiMaggio

Funkadelic - Cosmic Slop

Aretha Franklin - What A Fool Believes

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - This Land is Your Land

Camille Yarbrough - Take Yo' Praise

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas - Something

Aretha Franklin - Eleanor Rigby

Aloe Blacc - I Need A Dollar

Al Green - Take Me To The River

Mavis Staples - Slippery People (Live)

The Gospel At Colonus - Stop Do Not Go On

The Gospel At Colonus - How Shall I See You Through My Tears

Marvin Gaye - Trouble Man

Bill Withers - Harlem

Charles Bradley - The World (Is Going Up in Flames)

