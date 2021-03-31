The Meters - Funkify Your Life
Dr. John - [Right Place Wrong Time
The Temptations - Shakey Ground
Stevie Wonder - Superstition
Parliament - Dr. Funkenstein
Ed Motta - Your Satisfaction is Mine
The Brothers Johnson - Thunder Thumbs and Lightnin' Licks
Breakwater - Release The Beast
Was (Not Was) - Walk The Dinosaur
Earth Wind & Fire - Serpentine Fire
Vulfpeck - 1 for 1, DiMaggio
Funkadelic - Cosmic Slop
Aretha Franklin - What A Fool Believes
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - This Land is Your Land
Camille Yarbrough - Take Yo' Praise
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas - Something
Aretha Franklin - Eleanor Rigby
Aloe Blacc - I Need A Dollar
Al Green - Take Me To The River
Mavis Staples - Slippery People (Live)
The Gospel At Colonus - Stop Do Not Go On
The Gospel At Colonus - How Shall I See You Through My Tears
Marvin Gaye - Trouble Man
Bill Withers - Harlem
Charles Bradley - The World (Is Going Up in Flames)