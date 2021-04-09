Hardcore
Minutemen - The Glory of Man
Minutemen - Viet Nam
Dead Kennedys - Kill the Poor (Deaf Club version)
Dead Kennedys - California Uber Alles
China White - Dangerzone
China White - Anthem
Agent Orange - Bloodstains
M.I.A. - Who Will Survive
M.I.A. - Small Man In A Big World
Black Flag - My War
Black Flag - TV Party
Bad Brains - Banned in D.C.
Bad Brains - Coptic Times
Minor Threat - Salad Days
Minor Threat - Seeing Red
Reagan Youth - Anytown
Teen Idles - Sneakers
Teen Idles - Deadhead
Government Issue - Sheer Terror
Government Issue - Bored to Death
Void - Who Are You??
Void - Ignorant People
Big Black - The Model
Big Black - Kerosene
Alternative Tentacles
Dead Kennedys - The Man with the Dogs
D.O.A. - World War 3
D.O.A. - The Enemy
Butthole Surfers - Hey
Alice Donut - World Profit
Alice Donut - War Pigs
Galloping Coroners - Hunok Csataja
T.S.O.L. - Weathered Statues
T.S.O.L. - Word Is
M.I.A. - Boredom Is The Reason
David Lynch & Alan R. Splet - In Heaven
David Lynch & Alan R. Splet - Pete's Boogie
The Witch Trials - Humanoids From the Deep