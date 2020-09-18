MAC show graphic

Jazz Pianists:

McCoy Tyner - When Sunny Gets Blue

Thelonious Monk - I Didn't Know About You

Ahmad Jamal - Poinciana

Keith Jarrett Trio - God Bless The Child

Herbie Hancock - Watermelon Man

Dave Brubeck - Besame Mucho

Bill Evans Trio - I Loves You Porgy

Jazz Guitarists:

Grant Green - Joshua Fit The Battle Of Jericho

Wes Montgomery - West Coast Blues

Wes Montgomery - Four On Six

Django Reinhardt - Minor Swing

Django Reinhardt - September Song

Jim Hall - You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To

John Scofield Trio - Bag

Grant Green - Idle Moments

Load comments