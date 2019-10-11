MAC show graphic

Afrobeat

Fela Kuti - Water No Get Enemy

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Black Times (Radio Edit)

Femi Kuti - Truth Don Die

Dele Sosimi - E Go Betta

Marijata - No Condition Is Permanent

Manu Dibango - Soul Makossa

William Onyeabor - Fantastic Man

Bernard Ntone - Mussoliki

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley - The Message

Post-Afrobeat Exchange

Fela Kuti & Ginger Baker - Ye Ye De Smell

Talking Heads - Fela's Riff (Unfinished Outtake)

Talking Heads - The Great Curve

Angelique Kidjo - The Great Curve

Paul Simon & General M.D. Shirinda & The Gaza Sisters - I Know What I Know

Ladysmith Black Mambazo & Des'ree - Ain't No Sunshine (Bill Withers cover)

Sandy B - Amajovi Jovi

William Onyeabor - When The Going Is Smooth And Good

Burna Boy - African Giant

Load comments