Afrobeat
Fela Kuti - Water No Get Enemy
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Black Times (Radio Edit)
Femi Kuti - Truth Don Die
Dele Sosimi - E Go Betta
Marijata - No Condition Is Permanent
Manu Dibango - Soul Makossa
William Onyeabor - Fantastic Man
Bernard Ntone - Mussoliki
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley - The Message
Post-Afrobeat Exchange
Fela Kuti & Ginger Baker - Ye Ye De Smell
Talking Heads - Fela's Riff (Unfinished Outtake)
Talking Heads - The Great Curve
Angelique Kidjo - The Great Curve
Paul Simon & General M.D. Shirinda & The Gaza Sisters - I Know What I Know
Ladysmith Black Mambazo & Des'ree - Ain't No Sunshine (Bill Withers cover)
Sandy B - Amajovi Jovi
William Onyeabor - When The Going Is Smooth And Good
Burna Boy - African Giant