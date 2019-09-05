MAC show graphic

SOUL BEATLES:

Al Green - I Want To Hold Your Hand

Aretha Franklin - Eleanor Rigby

Esther Phillips - And I Love Him

Ike & Tina Turner - Get Back

David Porter - Help

Stevie Wonder - We Can Work It Out

Junior Parker - Taxman

Nina Simone - Revolution

Billy Preston - Eight Days A Week

Wilson Pickett - Hey Jude

The Supremes - A Hard Days Night

Martha Reeves & the Vandellas - Got To Get You Into My LIfe

Edwin Starr - My Sweet Lord

Bobby Womack - And I Love Her

Donny Hathaway - Yesterday

Gladys Knight & the Pips - Let It Be

OTHER BEATLES:

801 - T.N.K. (Tomorrow Never Knows)

David Bowie - Across the Universe

The Brothers Johnson - Come Together

Siouxsie & the Banshees - Dear Prudence

The Jam - And Your Bird Can Sing

Assagai - Hey Jude

Oingo Boingo - I Am The Walrus

U2 - Helter Skelter

Bad Brains - Day Tripper/She's a Rainbow

Eddie Hazel - I Want You (She's So Heavy)

Jeff Beck - A Day In The Life

The Meters - Come Together

