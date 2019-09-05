SOUL BEATLES:
Al Green - I Want To Hold Your Hand
Aretha Franklin - Eleanor Rigby
Esther Phillips - And I Love Him
Ike & Tina Turner - Get Back
David Porter - Help
Stevie Wonder - We Can Work It Out
Junior Parker - Taxman
Nina Simone - Revolution
Billy Preston - Eight Days A Week
Wilson Pickett - Hey Jude
The Supremes - A Hard Days Night
Martha Reeves & the Vandellas - Got To Get You Into My LIfe
Edwin Starr - My Sweet Lord
Bobby Womack - And I Love Her
Donny Hathaway - Yesterday
Gladys Knight & the Pips - Let It Be
OTHER BEATLES:
801 - T.N.K. (Tomorrow Never Knows)
David Bowie - Across the Universe
The Brothers Johnson - Come Together
Siouxsie & the Banshees - Dear Prudence
The Jam - And Your Bird Can Sing
Assagai - Hey Jude
Oingo Boingo - I Am The Walrus
U2 - Helter Skelter
Bad Brains - Day Tripper/She's a Rainbow
Eddie Hazel - I Want You (She's So Heavy)
Jeff Beck - A Day In The Life
The Meters - Come Together