Classic Outlaw Country:
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
Johnny Cash - Cocaine Blues (Live)
Billy Joe Shaver - I Been To Georgia On A Fast Train
Hank Williams Jr. - Family Tradition
David Allen Coe - Never Even Called Me By My Name
Merle Haggard - Fightin' Side Of Me
Willie Nelson - Mamas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
Emmylou Harris - Bluebird Wine
Townes Van Zandt - Pancho and Lefty
Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard - Pancho and Lefty
Willie Nelson - Whiskey River
Johnny Paycheck - I'm The Only Hell (My Mama Ever Raised)
Merle Haggard - Mama Tried
Tom T. Hall - That's How I Got To Memphis
Loretta Lynn - Fist City
Charlie Daniels - Uneasy Rider
Marty Robbins - Big Iron
Hank Williams Jr. - A Country Boy Can Survive
Modern Outlaw Country:
Johnny Cash - God's Gonna Cut You Down
Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Kris Kristofferson - Roll Me Up
Willie Nelson - Ride Me Back Home
Billy Joe Shaver - Wacko From Waco
Sturgill Simpson - Turtles All The Way Down
Sturgill Simpson - In Bloom (Nirvana cover)
Whitey Morgan & the 78s - I'm On Fire
Whitey Morgan - Highway Patrolman
Justin Townes Earle - Harlem River Blues
Justin Townes Earle - Workin' For The MTA
Kacey Musgraves - Kansas City Star
Kacey Musgraves - Dime Store Cowgirl
Jason Isbell - If It Takes A Lifetime
The Avett Brothers - Murder In The City