MAC show graphic

Classic Outlaw Country:

Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)

Johnny Cash - Cocaine Blues (Live)

Billy Joe Shaver - I Been To Georgia On A Fast Train

Hank Williams Jr. - Family Tradition

David Allen Coe -  Never Even Called Me By My Name

Merle Haggard - Fightin' Side Of Me

Willie Nelson - Mamas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys

Emmylou Harris - Bluebird Wine

Townes Van Zandt - Pancho and Lefty

Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard - Pancho and Lefty

Willie Nelson - Whiskey River

Johnny Paycheck - I'm The Only Hell (My Mama Ever Raised)

Merle Haggard - Mama Tried

Tom T. Hall - That's How I Got To Memphis

Loretta Lynn - Fist City

Charlie Daniels - Uneasy Rider

Marty Robbins - Big Iron

Hank Williams Jr. - A Country Boy Can Survive

Modern Outlaw Country:

Johnny Cash - God's Gonna Cut You Down

Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Kris Kristofferson - Roll Me Up

Willie Nelson - Ride Me Back Home

Billy Joe Shaver - Wacko From Waco

Sturgill Simpson - Turtles All The Way Down

Sturgill Simpson - In Bloom (Nirvana cover)

Whitey Morgan & the 78s - I'm On Fire

Whitey Morgan - Highway Patrolman 

Justin Townes Earle - Harlem River Blues

Justin Townes Earle - Workin' For The MTA

Kacey Musgraves - Kansas City Star

Kacey Musgraves - Dime Store Cowgirl

Jason Isbell - If It Takes A Lifetime

The Avett Brothers - Murder In The City

Load comments