Max Romeo & The Upsetters - I Chase The Devil / Lee Perry - Disco Devil

Falco - Rock Me Amadeus / MOTSA's Dub Revibe

Roxy Music - Love Is The Drug / Todd Terje Disco Dub

Grace Jones - Well Well Well / Dub

Gorillaz - Clint Eastwood / Spacemonkeys - A Fistful of Peanuts

Massive Attack - Karmacoma / Mad Professor - Bumper Ball Dub

Khruangbin - Rules / Scientist Dub

Falco - Vienna Calling / MOTSA's Dub Revibe

Gorillaz - 19-2000 / Spacemonkeys - Jungle Fresh

The Clash - One More Time / One More Dub

Generation X - Wild Youth / Wild Dub

Killing Joke - Requiem / A Floating Leaf Always Reaches The Sea Mix

