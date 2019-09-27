Max Romeo & The Upsetters - I Chase The Devil / Lee Perry - Disco Devil
Falco - Rock Me Amadeus / MOTSA's Dub Revibe
Roxy Music - Love Is The Drug / Todd Terje Disco Dub
Grace Jones - Well Well Well / Dub
Gorillaz - Clint Eastwood / Spacemonkeys - A Fistful of Peanuts
Massive Attack - Karmacoma / Mad Professor - Bumper Ball Dub
Khruangbin - Rules / Scientist Dub
Falco - Vienna Calling / MOTSA's Dub Revibe
Gorillaz - 19-2000 / Spacemonkeys - Jungle Fresh
The Clash - One More Time / One More Dub
Generation X - Wild Youth / Wild Dub
Killing Joke - Requiem / A Floating Leaf Always Reaches The Sea Mix