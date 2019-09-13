MAC show graphic

GOTH ROCK:

The Sisters of Mercy - Temple of Love

The Sisters of Mercy - Doctor Jeep

The Mission - Wasteland

New Model Army - The Hunt

The Southern Death Cult - Fatman

The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?

Siouxsie and the Banshees - Cities in Dust

Depeche Mode - Sweetest Perfection

The Sisters of Mercy - Lucretia My Reflection

Bauhaus - Bela Lugosi's Dead

Killing Joke - Requiem

INDUSTRIAL:

Throbbing Gristle - Hot on the Heels of Love

Front 242 - Headhunter V1.0

KMFDM - Megalomaniac

Einsturzende Neubauten - Die Interimsliebenden

Laibach - Tanz Mit Laibach

KMFDM - Professional Killer

Die Krupps - Schmutzfabrik

Nitzer Ebb - Join in the Chant

Einsturzende Neubauten - Feurio!

Einsturzende Neubauten - Selbstportrait mit Kater

Load comments