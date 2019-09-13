GOTH ROCK:
The Sisters of Mercy - Temple of Love
The Sisters of Mercy - Doctor Jeep
The Mission - Wasteland
New Model Army - The Hunt
The Southern Death Cult - Fatman
The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?
Siouxsie and the Banshees - Cities in Dust
Depeche Mode - Sweetest Perfection
The Sisters of Mercy - Lucretia My Reflection
Bauhaus - Bela Lugosi's Dead
Killing Joke - Requiem
INDUSTRIAL:
Throbbing Gristle - Hot on the Heels of Love
Front 242 - Headhunter V1.0
KMFDM - Megalomaniac
Einsturzende Neubauten - Die Interimsliebenden
Laibach - Tanz Mit Laibach
KMFDM - Professional Killer
Die Krupps - Schmutzfabrik
Nitzer Ebb - Join in the Chant
Einsturzende Neubauten - Feurio!
Einsturzende Neubauten - Selbstportrait mit Kater