GENERAL HALLOWEEN:

Screamin' Jay Hawkins - I Put A Spell On You

Eddie Johns - More Spell On You

Michael Jackson - Thriller

Stevie Wonder - Superstition

Parliament - Dr. Funkenstein

Tracy Morgan & Jeff Richmond - Werewolf Bar Mitzvah

Outkast - Dracula's Wedding

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs - Calaveras y Diablitos

Gene Simmons (Not That Gene Simmons) - Haunted House

Boris Pickett - Werewolf Watusi

Warren Zevon - Werewolves of London

Jan Terri - Get Down Goblin

Alice Cooper - Feed My Frankenstein

Rob Zombie - Dragula

Neil Cicierega - Bustin'

NEW WAVE HALLOWEEN:

Talking Heads - Swamp

Talking Heads - Psycho Killer (Acoustic)

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand

Oingo Boingo - Dead Man's Party

Oingo Boingo - No One Lives Forever

Lydia Lunch - Spooky

Siouxsie and the Banshees - Spellbound

The Sisters of Mercy - Lucretia My Reflection

The Mission - Wasteland

Bauhaus - Bela Lugosi's Dead

