Jazz Christmas:
Diana Krall - Sleigh Ride
Vince Guaraldi - O Tannenbaum
Vince Guaraldi - Greensleeves
Tony Bennett - Silver Bells
Dave Brubeck - Winter Wonderland
Diana Krall - Let It Snow
Diana Krall - Christmastime Is Here
Vince Guaraldi - What Child Is This
Louis Armstrong - Christmas Night in Harlem
Ella Fitzgerald - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Ella Fitzgerald - White Christmas
Louis Armstrong - Zat You, Santa Claus?
Louis Armstrong - Christmas in New Orleans
Kermit Ruffins - Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Wynton Marsalis - Winter Wonderland
Wynton Marsalis - Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Funk Christmas:
Donny Hathaway - This Christmas
Ray Charles - Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Binky Griptite - Stone Soul Christmas
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Ain't No Chimneys in the Projects
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Just Another Christmas Song
James Brown - Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto
Rufus Thomas - I'll Be Your Santa Baby
Mack Rice - Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin'
Run-DMC - Christmas in Hollis
Kurtis Blow - Christmas Rappin'
Bootsy Collins - Dis-Christmiss
Bootsy Collins - Jingle Belz
Vulfpeck - Christmas in L.A.
Otis Redding - Merry Christmas Baby
Albert King - Christmas Comes But Once A Year
The Staple Singers - Who Took the Merry Out Of Christmas
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Silent Night