MAC show graphic

Jazz Christmas:

Diana Krall - Sleigh Ride

Vince Guaraldi - O Tannenbaum

Vince Guaraldi - Greensleeves

Tony Bennett - Silver Bells

Dave Brubeck - Winter Wonderland

Diana Krall - Let It Snow

Diana Krall - Christmastime Is Here

Vince Guaraldi - What Child Is This

Louis Armstrong - Christmas Night in Harlem

Ella Fitzgerald - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Ella Fitzgerald - White Christmas

Louis Armstrong - Zat You, Santa Claus?

Louis Armstrong - Christmas in New Orleans

Kermit Ruffins - Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Wynton Marsalis - Winter Wonderland

Wynton Marsalis - Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Funk Christmas:

Donny Hathaway - This Christmas

Ray Charles - Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Binky Griptite - Stone Soul Christmas

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Ain't No Chimneys in the Projects

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Just Another Christmas Song

James Brown - Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto

Rufus Thomas - I'll Be Your Santa Baby

Mack Rice - Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin'

Run-DMC - Christmas in Hollis

Kurtis Blow - Christmas Rappin'

Bootsy Collins - Dis-Christmiss

Bootsy Collins - Jingle Belz

Vulfpeck - Christmas in L.A.

Otis Redding - Merry Christmas Baby

Albert King - Christmas Comes But Once A Year

The Staple Singers - Who Took the Merry Out Of Christmas

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Silent Night

Load comments