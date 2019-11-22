Movie Tie-In Singles
Quad City DJs - Space Jam
Ray Parker Jr. - Ghostbusters
Run DMC - Ghostbusters
Bobby Brown - On Our Own (Ghostbusters II)
El Debarge - Who's Johnny (Short Circuit)
MC Hammer - Addams Groove (The Addams Family)
Will Smith - Men In Black
Will Smith - Wild Wild West
Vanilla Ice - Ninja Rap (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze)
Cyndi Lauper - The Goonies 'R' Good Enough
Prince - Batdance (Batman)
Kenny Loggins - Nobody's Fool (Caddyshack II)
Honeymoon Suite - Lethal Weapon
Screen Actors' Music Careers
Shaquille O'Neal - I Know I Got Skillz ft. Def Jef
Joe Pesci - Wise Guy
Rodney Dangerfield - Rappin' Rodney
Macho Man Randy Savage - Be A Man (Hogan)
Eddie Murphy - Party All The Time
Martini Ranch (Bill Paxton + Devo) - How Can The Labouring Man Find Time For Self-Culture?
Kiefer Sutherland - Not Enough Whiskey
Steven Seagal - Don't You Cry
Bruce Willis - Respect Yourself
Dekkar (Tim Heidecker) - Empty Bottle
Seth MacFarlane - That Face
Leonard Nimoy - The Ballad of Bilbo Baggins
William Shatner - Rocket Man