Movie Tie-In Singles

Quad City DJs - Space Jam

Ray Parker Jr. - Ghostbusters

Run DMC - Ghostbusters

Bobby Brown - On Our Own (Ghostbusters II)

El Debarge - Who's Johnny (Short Circuit)

MC Hammer - Addams Groove (The Addams Family)

Will Smith - Men In Black

Will Smith - Wild Wild West

Vanilla Ice - Ninja Rap (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze)

Cyndi Lauper - The Goonies 'R' Good Enough

Prince - Batdance (Batman)

Kenny Loggins - Nobody's Fool (Caddyshack II)

Honeymoon Suite - Lethal Weapon

Screen Actors' Music Careers

Shaquille O'Neal - I Know I Got Skillz ft. Def Jef

Joe Pesci - Wise Guy

Rodney Dangerfield - Rappin' Rodney

Macho Man Randy Savage - Be A Man (Hogan)

Eddie Murphy - Party All The Time

Martini Ranch (Bill Paxton + Devo) - How Can The Labouring Man Find Time For Self-Culture?

Kiefer Sutherland - Not Enough Whiskey

Steven Seagal - Don't You Cry

Bruce Willis - Respect Yourself

Dekkar (Tim Heidecker) - Empty Bottle

Seth MacFarlane - That Face

Leonard Nimoy - The Ballad of Bilbo Baggins

William Shatner - Rocket Man

