70s
Ashra - Sunrain
Cluster & Eno - Schone Hande
Harmonia - Veterano
Hot Butter - Popcorn
Mort Garson - Plantasia
Vangelis - Dervish D.
Kraftwerk - The Man-Machine
Kraftwerk - Abzug
Yellow Magic Orchestra - Rydeen
Yellow Magic Orchestra - Behind the Mask
Donna Summer - I Feel Love
Gary Numan & Tubeway Army - Are Friends Electric?
80s
Yazoo - Goodbye Seventies
Yazoo - Situation
New Order - Blue Monday
Vangelis - Blade Runner (End Titles)
Heaven 17 - The Height of the Fighting
Kraftwerk - Home Computer
The Alan Parsons Project - Mammagamma
OMD - Electricity
New Order - Your Silent Face
Duran Duran - The Chauffeur
Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat
Tangerine Dream - Exit
Tangerine Dream - Network 23