70s

Ashra - Sunrain

Cluster & Eno - Schone Hande

Harmonia - Veterano

Hot Butter - Popcorn

Mort Garson - Plantasia

Vangelis - Dervish D.

Kraftwerk - The Man-Machine

Kraftwerk - Abzug

Yellow Magic Orchestra - Rydeen

Yellow Magic Orchestra - Behind the Mask

Donna Summer - I Feel Love

Gary Numan & Tubeway Army - Are Friends Electric?

80s

Yazoo - Goodbye Seventies

Yazoo - Situation

New Order - Blue Monday

Vangelis - Blade Runner (End Titles)

Heaven 17 - The Height of the Fighting

Kraftwerk - Home Computer

The Alan Parsons Project - Mammagamma

OMD - Electricity

New Order - Your Silent Face

Duran Duran - The Chauffeur

Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat

Tangerine Dream - Exit

Tangerine Dream - Network 23

