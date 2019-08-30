SEA SONGS:
The Beach Boys - Sloop John B
Stan Rogers - Leaver Her Johnny, Leave Her
Dan Zanes - Leaving of Liverpool
John C. Reilly - My Son John
The Kingston Trio - Blow Ye Winds
Dan Zanes - All For Me Grog
Dan Milner & VA - Ten Thousand Miles Away
Dan Milner & VA - The Ballad of O Bruadair
Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, & Emmylou Harris - Grey Funnel Line
The Longest Johns - Santiana
The Longest Johns - Spanish Ladies
Quadriga Consort - The Coasts of High Barbary
Dan Milner, Gabriel Donohue, Kate Bowerman, Melissa Gardiner, Bonnie Milner, Deirdre Murtha, & Don Stiffe - The Monitor & Merrimac
The Maritime Crew - Under the Southern Cross
Louis Killen - Rolling Down to Old Maui
Stan Rogers - Northwest Passage
Dan Zanes - Mingulay Boat Song
SHIPWRECKS:
James Keelaghan - Captain Torres
Harvey Reid - The Wreck of the Isidore
Gordon Lightfoot - The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
The Dubliners - Three Score & Ten
Luke Kelly - The Lifeboat Mona
Woody Guthrie - When That Great Ship Went Down
Blind Willie Johnson - God Moves on the Water
Lead Belly - The Titanic
Pete Seeger - Deep Blue Sea
Dan Zanes - Titanic
Stan Rogers - The Wreck of the Athens Queen
Stan Rogers - The Mary Ellen Carter