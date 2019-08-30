SEA SONGS:

The Beach Boys - Sloop John B

Stan Rogers - Leaver Her Johnny, Leave Her

Dan Zanes - Leaving of Liverpool

John C. Reilly - My Son John

The Kingston Trio - Blow Ye Winds

Dan Zanes - All For Me Grog

Dan Milner & VA - Ten Thousand Miles Away

Dan Milner & VA - The Ballad of O Bruadair

Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, & Emmylou Harris - Grey Funnel Line

The Longest Johns - Santiana

The Longest Johns - Spanish Ladies

Quadriga Consort - The Coasts of High Barbary

Dan Milner, Gabriel Donohue, Kate Bowerman, Melissa Gardiner, Bonnie Milner, Deirdre Murtha, & Don Stiffe - The Monitor & Merrimac

The Maritime Crew - Under the Southern Cross

Louis Killen - Rolling Down to Old Maui

Stan Rogers - Northwest Passage

Dan Zanes - Mingulay Boat Song

SHIPWRECKS:

James Keelaghan - Captain Torres

Harvey Reid - The Wreck of the Isidore

Gordon Lightfoot - The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

The Dubliners - Three Score & Ten

Luke Kelly - The Lifeboat Mona

Woody Guthrie - When That Great Ship Went Down

Blind Willie Johnson - God Moves on the Water

Lead Belly - The Titanic

Pete Seeger - Deep Blue Sea

Dan Zanes - Titanic

Stan Rogers - The Wreck of the Athens Queen

Stan Rogers - The Mary Ellen Carter

