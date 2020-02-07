MAC show graphic

Vocal:

David Byrne & Brian Eno - America Is Waiting

David Byrne & Brian Eno - Help Me Somebody

Emergency Broadcast Network - Electronic Behavior Control System

Emergency Broadcast Network - Gulf War 1 Suite

Negativland - A Most Successful Formula

Negativland - Why Is This Commercial?

The Avalanches - Frontier Psychiatrist

Public Service Broadcasting - Night Mail

Emergency Broadcast Network - 3:7:8

Instrumental:

Black Sabbath - Sweet Leaf

Led Zeppelin - When The Levee Breaks

Beastie Boys - Rhymin' and Stealin'

Credit to the Nation - Call It What You Want

Weldon Irvine - We Gettin' Down

A Tribe Called Quest - Award Tour

Steely Dan - Peg

De La Soul - Eye Know

The Hombres - Let It Out

Definition of Sound - Wear Your Love Like Heaven

Santana - Smooth (feat. Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20)

Enya - Orinoco Flow

Neil Cicierega - Smooth Flow

Neil Cicierega - Wallspin

